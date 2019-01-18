Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Biotron Limited    BIT   AU000000BIT4

BIOTRON LIMITED (BIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/18
0.125 AUD   +4.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biotron : 18 Jan 2019Quarterly Report 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:49am EST

Appendix 4C

+Rule 4.7B

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16

Name of entity

BIOTRON LIMITEDABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

60 086 399 144

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (6

$A'000

months)

$A'000

-

-

(229)

(511)

-

-

-

-

(182)

(357)

(296)

(449)

-

-

14

18

-

-

-

-

1,073

1,073

-

-

380

(226)

(17)

(17)

-

-

-

-

31 December 2018

  • 1. Cash flows from operating activities

  • 1.1 Receipts from customers

  • 1.2 Payments for

    • (a) research and development

    • (b) product manufacturing and operating costs

    • (c) advertising and marketing

    • (d) leased assets

    • (e) staff costs

    • (f) administration and corporate costs

  • 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 1.4 Interest received

  • 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

  • 1.6 Income taxes paid

  • 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

  • 1.8 Other

  • 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

  • 2. Cash flows from investing activities

  • 2.1 Payments to acquire:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) businesses (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (6

$A'000

months)

$A'000

(d) intellectual property

-

-

(e) other non-current assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19)

(17)

(36)

5,989

5,989

-

-

-

-

(265)

(287)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

13

5,737

5,715

896

1,543

380

(226)

(17)

(36)

5,737

5,715

Page 2

  • 2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

    • (a) property, plant and equipment

    • (b) businesses (see item 10)

    • (c) investments

    • (d) intellectual property

    • (e) other non-current assets

  • 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

  • 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

  • 2.5 Other - Rental Bond

  • 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

  • 3. Cash flows from financing activities

  • 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

  • 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

  • 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

  • 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

  • 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

  • 3.6 Repayment of borrowings

  • 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

  • 3.8 Dividends paid

  • 3.9 Other - Consideration received for exercise of Options.

  • 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

  • 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  • 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter/year to date

  • 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

  • 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

  • 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months) $A'000

  • 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

    -

    -

  • 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter

    6,996

    6,996

  • 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

    Current quarterPrevious quarter

    $A'000

    $A'000

  • 5.1 Bank balances

  • 5.2 Call deposits

  • 5.3 Bank overdrafts

  • 5.4 Other (provide details)

    1,996 5,000 - -

    896 - - -

  • 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

    6,996

    896

  • 6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

    Current quarter

    $A'000

  • 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 129

  • 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 -

  • 6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments in 6.1 are payments to the Directors of the Company. Professor Stephen Locarnini was appointed as a Director of the Company since 23 October 2018. Increase in payment in Item 6.1 compared to the previous quarter relate to director fee paid to Professor Locarnini from the date of his appointment.

  • 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  • 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 55

  • 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

  • 7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Payments in 7.1 are to Rosignol Consultants Pty Limited ('Rosignol') ($18,750) and MIS Corporate Pty Limited ('MIS') ($36,000), entities in which Peter Nightingale holds a controlling interest. Rosignol provides company secretarial services and MIS provides administrative and accounting services, as well as rental accommodation to Biotron Limited.

8.

8.1

8.2

8.3

8.4

N/A

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Research and development

149

9.2

Product manufacturing and operating costs

-

9.3

Advertising and marketing

-

9.4

Leased assets

-

9.5

Staff costs

185

9.6

Administration and corporate costs

201

9.7

Other

-

9.8

Total estimated cash outflows

535

10.

Disposals

10.1

-

10.2

-

10.3

-

10.4

-

10.5

-

Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

Loan facilities

-

-

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

Other (please specify)

-

-

Acquisitions and disposals of business entities

Acquisitions

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

Name of entity

Place of incorporation or registration

Consideration for acquisition or disposal

Total net assets Nature of business

- - - - -

Compliance statement

  • 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

  • 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

    Sign here:

    ............................................................

    Company Secretary

    Print name:

    Peter J. Nightingale

    Notes

    Date: 18 January 2019

  • 1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

  • 2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.

  • 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

Disclaimer

Biotron Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 05:48:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOTRON LIMITED
12:49aBIOTRON : 18 Jan 2019Quarterly Report 31 December 2018
PU
01/16BIOTRON : 17 Jan 2019Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
01/07BIOTRON : 7 Jan 2019Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
2018BIOTRON : 14 Dec 2018Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
2018BIOTRON : 12 Dec 2018Shareholder Update
PU
2018BIOTRON : 5 Dec 2018Exercise of Options Raises $4.7 Million
PU
2018BIOTRON : 30 Nov 2018Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
2018BIOTRON : 28 Nov 2018Presentation of BIT225-009 HIV-1 Phase 2 Data
PU
2018BIOTRON : 23 Nov 2018Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018BIOTRON : 23 Nov 2018Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
More news
Chart BIOTRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Biotron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle Miller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hoy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Margaret Pond Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Alister Locarnini Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTRON LIMITED13.04%0
GILEAD SCIENCES9.75%87 500
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.33%47 572
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS11.75%43 012
GENMAB-2.86%9 732
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.24.07%7 978
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.