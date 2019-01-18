Biotron : 18 Jan 2019Quarterly Report 31 December 2018

Appendix 4C

+Rule 4.7B

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

BIOTRON LIMITEDABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

60 086 399 144 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date (6 $A'000 months) $A'000 - - (229) (511) - - - - (182) (357) (296) (449) - - 14 18 - - - - 1,073 1,073 - - 380 (226) (17) (17) - - - - 31 December 2018

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) research and development (b) product manufacturing and operating costs (c) advertising and marketing (d) leased assets (e) staff costs (f) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

1.8 Other

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) businesses (see item 10) (c) investments



Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date (6 $A'000 months) $A'000 (d) intellectual property - - (e) other non-current assets - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (19) (17) (36) 5,989 5,989 - - - - (265) (287) - - - - - - - - 13 13 5,737 5,715 896 1,543 380 (226) (17) (36) 5,737 5,715 Page 2

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) businesses (see item 10) (c) investments (d) intellectual property (e) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other - Rental Bond

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other - Consideration received for exercise of Options.

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter/year to date

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months) $A'000

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held - -

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter 6,996 6,996

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarterPrevious quarter $A'000 $A'000

5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details) 1,996 5,000 - - 896 - - -

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 6,996 896

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000

6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 129

6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 -

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments in 6.1 are payments to the Directors of the Company. Professor Stephen Locarnini was appointed as a Director of the Company since 23 October 2018. Increase in payment in Item 6.1 compared to the previous quarter relate to director fee paid to Professor Locarnini from the date of his appointment.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 55

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Payments in 7.1 are to Rosignol Consultants Pty Limited ('Rosignol') ($18,750) and MIS Corporate Pty Limited ('MIS') ($36,000), entities in which Peter Nightingale holds a controlling interest. Rosignol provides company secretarial services and MIS provides administrative and accounting services, as well as rental accommodation to Biotron Limited.

8.

8.1 8.2 8.3 8.4 N/A 9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Research and development 149 9.2 Product manufacturing and operating costs - 9.3 Advertising and marketing - 9.4 Leased assets - 9.5 Staff costs 185 9.6 Administration and corporate costs 201 9.7 Other - 9.8 Total estimated cash outflows 535 10. Disposals 10.1 - 10.2 - 10.3 - 10.4 - 10.5 - Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Financing facilities available Total facility amount Amount drawn at Add notes as necessary for an at quarter end quarter end understanding of the position $A'000 $A'000 Loan facilities - - Credit standby arrangements - - Other (please specify) - -

Acquisitions and disposals of business entities

Acquisitions

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

Name of entity

Place of incorporation or registration

Consideration for acquisition or disposal

Total net assets Nature of business

- - - - -

Compliance statement