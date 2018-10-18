Biotron : 18 Oct 2018Annual Report and Notice of AGM

18 October 2018

The Manager Companies ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Madam

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344

Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333

E-mail:pnightingale@biotron.com.au

Website:www.biotron.com.au

(60 pages by email)

ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

I attach the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and a copy of the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 November 2018.

Yours sincerely

Peter J. Nightingale Company Secretary pjn9610

Annual Report

2018

BIOTRON LIMITED

ABN 60 086 399 144

Contents Operating and Financial Review ......................................................................................................... 1 Corporate Governance Statement .................................................................................................... 5 Directors' Report .......................................................................................................................................... 6 Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration ................................................................................ 16 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ............................... 17 Statement of Financial Position ...................................................................................................... 18 Statement of Changes in Equity ...................................................................................................... 19 Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................................... 20 Notes to the Financial Statements ................................................................................................ 21 Directors' Declaration ............................................................................................................................ 38 Independent Auditor's Report .......................................................................................................... 39 Additional Stock Exchange Information .................................................................................... 44 Corporate Directory ................................................................................................................................. 48

Operating and Financial Review

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Executive Summary

Biotron's strategy is to systematically grow the value of the Company and work towards a commercial outcome for shareholders. This is best achieved by the demonstration of positive data from clinical trials and other supporting studies. Focus has been on the planned, step-wise clinical development of the Company's lead antiviral drug, BIT225.

Data from completed studies have demonstrated that BIT225 has activity (the antiviral eﬀectiveness) against both HIV-1 and Hepatitis C virus (HCV).

During the ﬁnancial year under review, primary focus has been on the HIV-1 clinical program. A key Phase 2 clinical trial of BIT225 for HIV-1, designed to demonstrate a clear clinical beneﬁt for BIT225 over and above that provided by current anti-HIV drugs, continued throughout the second half of 2017. Since the completion of the clinical phase of the trial in late 2017, focus has been on implementing and completing detailed post-trial analyses, which are currently in progress.

In addition, there has been progression of the Company's early stage programs with additional screening of the Company's proprietary compound library against additional viral targets

The Company is now fully focused on achieving commercial transaction(s) for the Company's portfolio of antiviral programs.

A summary of signiﬁcant events achieved in the ﬁnancial year includes:

• Completion of enrolment of subjects into the Phase 2 human clinical trial (BIT225-009) of BIT225 in HIV-1 infected individuals.

• Several Biotron compounds showed signiﬁcant antiviral activity against Hepatitis B virus (HBV) in cell culture assays.

• The Company received an R&D Tax Incentive refund of $1.6 million for the 2016/17 ﬁnancial year.

• Successful completion of an underwritten renounceable rights issue, raising $1.4 million after costs.

• Showcasing the Company to the international investment community at various events in the USA, China and Australia.

Operating and Financial Review

Clinical Programs

Biotron is focused on development of new drugs for serious viral diseases with unmet medical need and large, worldwide markets. The Company specialises in the design and development of a ﬁrst-in-class portfolio of drugs that have the potential to treat a broad range of diseases.

The clinical programs, which include studies in HIV-1, HCV and HIV-1/HCV co-infected populations, have shown encouraging eﬃcacy and safety results in clinical studies completed to date.

BIT225 is in mid-stage clinical development. Compared to other anti-HIV-1 drugs, BIT225 has a diﬀerent mechanism of action and targets reservoirs of the virus. These long-lived pools of virus persist despite conventional drug treatment and are never completely eliminated. The reservoirs act as 'burning embers', producing low levels of virus that cause chronic disease in people infected with HIV-1 through constant activation of the body's immune system. These factors mandate life-long treatment using currently available drugs.

Eradication of HIV-1 is a current focus of scientists, clinicians and the pharmaceutical industry and is an area where BIT225 has potential. For patients to be cured of their infection, all HIV-infected cells need to be eliminated. The cells that Biotron's approach target make up one of several key reservoirs, and it is anticipated that a combination approach with current and other new HIV drugs that target diﬀerent reservoirs would be required to eradicate HIV from patients.

Despite advances in HIV-1 treatments, the virus continues to be a major global health issue. An estimated 36.7 million people are living with

HIV-1; less than one third are receiving antiretroviral treatment (ART). In the USA, approximately 1.1 million people are infected, with 1 in 7 unaware of their infection status. Sales of drugs to treat HIV-1 in major markets (USA and Europe) are US$12 billion per annum. To date, eradication, or cure, of HIV-1 infections remains elusive, with only one person worldwide ever documented to have been cured of their infection.

Biotron has built a detailed data package on its HIV-1 program, including results from a clinical trial (BIT225-004) in patients which showed that BIT225 targets and reduces levels of HIV-1 residing in long-lived monocyte/macrophage reservoirs. These reservoirs exist even in patients undergoing treatment with current antiretroviral drugs and are responsible for ongoing cycles of reseeding HIV-1 infection.

The BIT225-004 study also indicated that BIT225 may reduce immune activation. Immune activation is responsible for a number of ongoing health issues in these patients. New treatment strategies are needed to prevent development of associated disorders that include accelerated aging and neurological dysfunction.

During this current ﬁnancial year, the Company has continued with its key Phase 2 trial (BIT225-009) of BIT225 for HIV-1 infection. The trial is a

Phase 2, multi-centre, randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind study of Biotron's lead molecule, BIT225, and Combination Antiretroviral Therapy (cART): Atripla® in patients with Human Immunodeﬁciency Virus (HIV-1) infection. HIV-1-infected patients had not previously been on anti-HIV-1 treatment (i.e. treatment naïve) and were commencing a cART regimen (approved anti- HIV-1 drugs). Patients received cART in addition to 12 weeks with BIT225 or placebo.

Biotron Ltd Annual Report 2018