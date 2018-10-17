Biotron : 18 Oct 2018Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement

E-mail:pnightingale@biotron.com.au

Website:www.biotron.com.au

18 October 2018

The Manager Companies ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Madam,

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344

Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333

(13 pages by email)

NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10, I attach an Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional Securities.

This new issue of fully paid ordinary shares is from the exercise by the Company's Managing Director, Dr Michelle Miller, of 2,000,000 options at $0.15 per option which were issued pursuant to the Biotron Incentive Option Plan.

Yours sincerely

Peter J. NightingaleCompany Secretary pjn9626

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Biotron Limited

ABN

60 086 399 144

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to Fully paid ordinary shares. be issued

2 Number of +securities issued or 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares. to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3 Principal terms of the Fully paid ordinary shares ranking pari passu with existing ordinary shares.

+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the +securities rank equally Yes. in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration $300,000.

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed No. N/A.

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

N/A.

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued 2,000,000. under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A.

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non‐cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A.

6i Calculate the entity's remaining 7.1 - 49,977,105. issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7.1A - N/A.

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

18 October 2018.

Number +Class 505,292,172 77,689,157 115,951,384 Fully paid ordinary shares. 30/11/18 6 cent options. 12/12/19 5 cent options.

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 3,000,000 30/11/18 18 cent options.

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a Remains unchanged. trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue