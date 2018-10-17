Biotron : 18 Oct 2018Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement

E-mail:pnightingale@biotron.com.au
18 October 2018
NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10, I attach an Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional Securities.
This new issue of fully paid ordinary shares is from the exercise by the Company's Managing Director, Dr Michelle Miller, of 2,000,000 options at $0.15 per option which were issued pursuant to the Biotron Incentive Option Plan.
Yours sincerely
Peter J. NightingaleCompany Secretary pjn9626
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
Biotron Limited
ABN
60 086 399 144
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1 +Class of +securities issued or to Fully paid ordinary shares.
be issued
2 Number of +securities issued or 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3 Principal terms of the Fully paid ordinary shares ranking pari passu with existing ordinary shares.
+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
4 Do the +securities rank equally Yes.
in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
N/A.
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
N/A.
-
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued 2,000,000.
under an exception in rule 7.2
-
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A.
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non‐cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A.
-
6i Calculate the entity's remaining 7.1 - 49,977,105.
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1A - N/A.
7 +Issue dates
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
18 October 2018.
Number
+Class
505,292,172 77,689,157 115,951,384
Fully paid ordinary shares.
30/11/18 6 cent options. 12/12/19 5 cent options.
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
3,000,000
30/11/18 18 cent options.
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a Remains unchanged.
trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security required?
holderapproval N/A.
12 Is the issue renounceable or non‐ renounceable?
N/A.
13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
N/A.
14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
N/A.
15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine N/A.
16 Will holdings on different N/A.
registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
-
N/A.
-
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A.
acceptances or renunciations