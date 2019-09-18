Biotron : 19 Sep 2019Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares.
68,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares ranking pari passu with existing ordinary shares.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity
that has obtained security holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
Yes.
$3,400.
Exercise of 68,000 12/12/2019 listed options at $0.05 each.
No.
N/A.
6c
6d
Number of +securities issued N/A. without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued N/A. with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 2
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e
Number of +securities issued
N/A.
with security holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
6h
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
68,000.
N/A.
N/A.
6i
7
Calculate the entity's remaining
7.1 - 89,366,079.
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
7.1A - N/A.
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
19 September 2019.
19 September 2019.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Number and+class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
595,773,860
Fully paid ordinary
shares.
106,158,853
12/12/19 5 cent options.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Number
+Class
9
Number
and
+class
of
all
Nil
+securities
not
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
Remains unchanged.
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11
Is security
holder
approval
N/A.
required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
N/A.
renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities will
N/A.
be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
N/A.
offer relates
15
+Record date to determine
N/A.
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different N/A. registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Cross reference: rule 7.7.
N/A.
N/A.
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A. acceptances or renunciations
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 4
