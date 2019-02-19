Biotron : 20 Feb 2019Half-year Report 31 December 2018

20 February 2019

The Manager Companies ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Madam

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344

Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333

E-mail:pnightingale@biotron.com.au

Website:www.biotron.com.au

(20 pages by email)

HALF YEAR REPORTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 4.2A, I attach the Company's Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018. This Interim Financial Report should be read in conjunction with the Company's 30 June 2018 Annual Report.

Yours sincerely

Peter J. Nightingale Company Secretary pjn9815

Appendix 4D

Half Year Report

Name of entity

BIOTRON LIMITED

ABN or equivalent company reference

60 086 399 144

Financial year ended ('current period')

Results for announcement to the market

31 DECEMBER 2018

Revenues from ordinary activities Up 92.98% to 18,372 Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members Up 63.41% to 261,133 Net loss for the period attributable to members Up 63.41% to 261,133 Dividends (distributions) Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend Interim dividend Nil¢ Nil¢ Nil¢ Nil¢ Previous corresponding period Final dividend Interim dividend Nil¢ Nil¢ Nil¢ Nil¢ Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend. N/ABrief explanation of any of the figures reported above and short details of any bonus or cash issue or other item(s) of importance not previously released to the market: Refer attached reports. NTA backing Current period Previous corresponding period Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security 1.13 cents 0.33 cents

BIOTRON LIMITED

A.B.N. 60 086 399 144

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2018

BIOTRON LIMITED

CONTENTS

Page Directors' Report 1 Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 6 Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position 7 Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows 8 Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity 9 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements 10 Directors' Declaration 13 Independent Auditor's Review Report 14 Corporate Directory 16

BIOTRON LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors have pleasure in submitting their report together with the interim financial statements of Biotron Limited ('the Company') for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 and the review report thereon.

Directors

The names and particulars of the directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half-year are:

Mr Michael J. Hoy

Independent and Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Hoy has more than 30 years' corporate experience in Australia, the United Kingdom, USA and Asia. He is Chairman of Telesso Technologies Limited and Lipotek Pty Limited and a former director of John Fairfax Holdings Limited and FXF Trust.

Mr Hoy has been a director since 7 February 2000 and Chairman since 16 March 2000.

Dr Michelle Miller, BSc, MSc, PhD, GCertAppFin (Finsia)

Managing Director

Dr Miller has worked for over 20 years in the bioscience industry, with extensive experience in commercial development of early to mid-stage technologies. She completed her PhD in the Faculty of Medicine at Sydney University investigating molecular models of cancer development. Her experience includes several years at Johnson & Johnson developing anti-HIV gene therapeutics through preclinical research to clinical trials. She has finance industry experience from time spent as an Investment Manager with a specialist bioscience venture capital fund.

Dr Miller was appointed as Managing Director on 21 June 2002.

Dr Susan M. Pond AM, MD DSc, FTSE FAHMS

Independent and Non-Executive Director

Dr Pond has a strong scientific and commercial background having held executive positions in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry for 12 years, most recently as chairman and managing director of Johnson & Johnson Research Pty Limited (2003 - 2009). Previous non-executive positions include chair of AusBiotech Limited and director of Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, Wound Management Innovation CRC and Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE). Dr Pond also served as a board member of Commercialisation Australia and Innovation Australia.

Dr Pond is currently chair of the New South Wales Smart Sensing Network and director of the Trusted Autonomous Systems Defence Cooperative Research Centre, Vectus Biosystems Ltd and Australian Phenomics Network. She is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering, the Academy of Health and Medical Sciences and the Royal Society of NSW.

Dr Pond holds a first-class honours degree in Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Sydney and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of New South Wales. She obtained specialist clinical credentials in internal medicine, clinical pharmacology and clinical toxicology and held academic appointments at the University of California, San Francisco and the University of Queensland before joining industry.

Dr Pond was appointed as a director on 7 March 2012.

Mr Robert B. Thomas BEc, MSDIA, SF Fin, FICD Independent and Non-Executive Director

Mr Thomas has over 35 years' experience in the securities industry, with Potter Partners (now UBS), County NatWest and Citigroup.

He is the chairman of Starpharma Holdings Limited. He is a director of Aus Bio Limited and REVA Medical Limited and a former director of Virgin Australia Limited. He chairs Grahger Retail Securities Pty Ltd and is a director of O'Connell Street Associates Pty Limited.

Mr Thomas has a Bachelor of Economics degree from Monash University (1963 - 1966). He has been a member of the Securities Institute of Australia since 1976 and was appointed as a Fellow to the Institute in 1997. He is a Master Stockbroker and is a Fellow of the Institute of Company Directors.

Mr Thomas was appointed as a director on 7 March 2012.

1