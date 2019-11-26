Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Biotron Limited    BIT   AU000000BIT4

BIOTRON LIMITED

(BIT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/26
0.064 AUD   +4.92%
02:28aBIOTRON : 26 Nov 2019Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/25BIOTRON : 26 Nov 2019Presentation to Annual General Meeting
PU
11/07BIOTRON : 8 Nov 2019Biotron Secures $5.1 Million Underwriting Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biotron : 26 Nov 2019Results of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:28am EST

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344

Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333

E-mail: pnightingale@biotron.com.au

Website: www.biotron.com.au

26 November 2019

The Manager Companies

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

(2 pages by email)

Dear Madam,

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I advise that all resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting of Members as set out in the attached Notice of Meeting were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Votes cast by proxy at today's Annual General Meeting of Members were as follows:

For

Open

Against

Abstain

Resolution 1

65,968,316

7,828,336

9,842,839

2,469,539

Resolution 2

94,542,487

8,001,148

1,331,496

805,415

Resolution 3

64,297,909

8,037,171

28,682,773

3,662,693

Resolution 4

43,453,166

7,836,836

34,539,924

6,537,202

Resolution 5

53,948,183

7,928,336

38,996,258

3,807,769

Yours faithfully

Peter J. Nightingale

Company Secretary

pjn10164

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344

Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333

E-mail: pnightingale@biotron.com.au

Website: www.biotron.com.au

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of members is to be convened at the Phillip Room, Level 1, 33 Erskine Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 on 26 November 2019 at 11:30 am.

AGENDA

BUSINESS

To receive and consider the Company's annual financial report, the directors' report and the auditors' report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions, with or without amendment:

Ordinary Resolutions

Resolution 1. 'That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 be and is hereby adopted.'

Resolution 2. 'That Prof. Stephen Locarnini be and is hereby elected as a Director.'

Resolution 3. 'That Mr. Robert B. Thomas be and is hereby re-elected as a Director.'

Resolution 4. Adoption of Employee Option Plan

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to adopt the Employee Option Plan and for the issue of securities under the Employee Option Plan, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Resolution 5. Approval to issue 7 million options to Dr. Michelle Miller- Listing Rule 10.14

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 7,000,000 Employee Options to a director, Dr Michelle Miller and/or his nominee under the Company's Employee Option plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting."

To transact any other business that may be brought forward in accordance with the Company's Constitution.

By order of the Board

Peter J. Nightingale

Company Secretary

24 October 2019

Disclaimer

Biotron Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOTRON LIMITED
02:28aBIOTRON : 26 Nov 2019Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/25BIOTRON : 26 Nov 2019Presentation to Annual General Meeting
PU
11/07BIOTRON : 8 Nov 2019Biotron Secures $5.1 Million Underwriting Agreement
PU
10/31BIOTRON : 31 Oct 2019Presentation to Investors
PU
10/24BIOTRON : 24 Oct 2019Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
10/21BIOTRON : 21 Oct 2019Quarterly Report 30 September 2019
PU
10/07BIOTRON : 8 Oct 2019Appendix 3B- New Issue Announcement
PU
09/30BIOTRON : 1 Oct 2019Appointment of International Advisory Board for BIT225
PU
09/18BIOTRON : 19 Sep 2019Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
08/29BIOTRON : 29 Aug 2019Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement 2019
PU
More news
Chart BIOTRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Biotron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle Miller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hoy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Margaret Pond Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Alister Locarnini Independent and Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTRON LIMITED-46.96%25
GILEAD SCIENCES4.33%82 563
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.74%56 059
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-3.44%39 428
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.70.50%21 109
GENMAB43.19%14 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group