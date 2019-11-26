Biotron : 26 Nov 2019Results of Annual General Meeting

Votes cast by proxy at today's Annual General Meeting of Members were as follows:

I advise that all resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting of Members as set out in the attached Notice of Meeting were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344

Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333

E-mail: pnightingale@biotron.com.au

Website: www.biotron.com.au

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of members is to be convened at the Phillip Room, Level 1, 33 Erskine Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 on 26 November 2019 at 11:30 am.

AGENDA

BUSINESS

To receive and consider the Company's annual financial report, the directors' report and the auditors' report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions, with or without amendment:

Ordinary Resolutions

Resolution 1. 'That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 be and is hereby adopted.'

Resolution 2. 'That Prof. Stephen Locarnini be and is hereby elected as a Director.'

Resolution 3. 'That Mr. Robert B. Thomas be and is hereby re-elected as a Director.'

Resolution 4. Adoption of Employee Option Plan

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to adopt the Employee Option Plan and for the issue of securities under the Employee Option Plan, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Resolution 5. Approval to issue 7 million options to Dr. Michelle Miller- Listing Rule 10.14

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 7,000,000 Employee Options to a director, Dr Michelle Miller and/or his nominee under the Company's Employee Option plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting."

To transact any other business that may be brought forward in accordance with the Company's Constitution.

By order of the Board

Peter J. Nightingale

Company Secretary

24 October 2019