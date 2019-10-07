Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Biotron Limited    BIT   AU000000BIT4

BIOTRON LIMITED

(BIT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/07
0.08 AUD   +1.27%
09:42pBIOTRON : 8 Oct 2019Appendix 3B- New Issue Announcement
PU
09/30BIOTRON : 1 Oct 2019Appointment of International Advisory Board for BIT225
PU
09/18BIOTRON : 19 Sep 2019Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biotron : 8 Oct 2019Appendix 3B- New Issue Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

Level 2, 66 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: (61-2) 9300 3344

Fax: (61-2) 9221 6333

E-mail: pnightingale@biotron.com.au

Website: www.biotron.com.au

8 October 2019

The Manager Companies

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

(13 pages by email)

Dear Madam,

NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10, I attach an Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement, Application for Quotation of Additional Securities.

Yours sincerely

Peter J. Nightingale

Company Secretary

pjn10088

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Biotron Limited

ABN

60 086 399 144

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares.

273,554 fully paid ordinary shares.

  • Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
    +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
    payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares ranking pari passu with existing ordinary shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

  • Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  • Issue price or consideration
  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

Yes.

$13,677.70.

Exercise of 273,554 12/12/2019 listed options at $0.05 each.

No.

N/A.

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued N/A. without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued N/A. with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued

N/A.

with security holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

273,554.

N/A.

N/A.

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining

7.1 - 89,407,112.

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

7.1A - N/A.

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

8 October 2019.

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

596,047,414

Fully paid ordinary

shares.

105,885,299

12/12/19 5 cent options.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Number

+Class

9

Number

and

+class

of

all

Nil

+securities

not

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Remains unchanged.

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security

holder

approval

N/A.

required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A.

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A.

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A.

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A.

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different N/A. registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A.

N/A.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt of N/A. acceptances or renunciations

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biotron Limited published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 01:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOTRON LIMITED
09:42pBIOTRON : 8 Oct 2019Appendix 3B- New Issue Announcement
PU
09/30BIOTRON : 1 Oct 2019Appointment of International Advisory Board for BIT225
PU
09/18BIOTRON : 19 Sep 2019Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
08/29BIOTRON : 29 Aug 2019Year End Accounts and Preliminary Final Report
PU
08/29BIOTRON : 29 Aug 2019Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement 2019
PU
07/30BIOTRON : 30 Jul 2019Quarterly Report 30 June 2019
PU
07/10BIOTRON : 11 Jul 2019Shareholder Update
PU
05/06BIOTRON : 7 May 2019Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
03/27BIOTRON : 28 Mar 2019Appendix 3B – New Issue Announcement
PU
02/19BIOTRON : 20 Feb 2019Half-year Report 31 December 2018
PU
More news
Chart BIOTRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Biotron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOTRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Michelle Miller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hoy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Margaret Pond Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Bain Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Alister Locarnini Independent and Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOTRON LIMITED-31.30%29
GILEAD SCIENCES0.02%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.05%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.25%30 354
GENMAB24.68%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.25.65%8 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group