BIOVENTIX PLC (BVXP)
01/28 11:35:25 am
3210 GBp   +1.90%
Bioventix : Issue of Equity

01/29/2019 | 02:01am EST

Bioventix plc
(“Bioventix” or “the Company”)

Issue of Equity

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that it has applied for 1,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the “Option Shares”) to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will occur and that dealings will commence in the Option Shares on 4 February 2019.

The Option Shares are being issued pursuant to the exercise of options by an employee of the Company. The Option Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue following Admission will be 5,141,674 and the Company holds no shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company will be 5,141,674.

The above figure of 5,141,674 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Bioventix under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison		 Chief Executive Officer Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane		 Corporate Finance
ECM		 Tel: 020 7220 0500

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.


© PRNewswire 2019
