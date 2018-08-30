Log in
Biovica International : Report from Biovica's Annual General Meeting on August 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

Below is a summary of the decisions taken at the Annual General Meeting, AGM.

The Meeting resolved that available funds of SEK 60,768,811 will be carried forward.

The Meeting resolved that Board members should be compensated with SEK 125,000 for Directors and SEK 200,000 for the Chairman of the Board. The Meeting also resolved that the auditors should be paid according to approved account.

Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting were re-elected: Göran Brorsson, Maria Holmlund, Ulf Jungnelius, Anders Rylander and Jesper Söderqvist. Göran Brorsson was elected Chairman of the Board.

Grant Thornton Sweden AB was elected as the company's auditor, with Stéphanie Ljungberg as Auditor in Charge.

The AGM resolved in accordance with the proposals submitted:

  • Guidelines for reimbursement to senior executives
  • Process to appoint election committee and work instruction for the same.
  • Resolution to authorize the Board to issue new shares of up to 10% of the current number of shares.
  • Employee stock option plan for 200,000 options.

More information:

Anders Rylander, CEO Biovica.
Phone: +46 (0)18 444 48 35,
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

In the event of contradictions or differences between the Swedish press release and this English version the Swedish text will prevail.

About Biovica

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that improve monitoring of modern cancer therapies and predict patient outcome. The company's DiviTum® assay, a test for accurately measuring cell proliferation, has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. Biovica aims to make best-possible-treatment from day one a reality.

Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes as well as pharmaceutical companies launching next-generation therapies. The company is ISO 13485 certified for Quality Management Systems. DiviTum® is CE-labeled and MPA-registered. Appointed Certified Adviser to the company is FNCA Sweden AB.

Read more: www.biovica.com

Disclaimer

Biovica International AB published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 16:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Rylander Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bengt Göran Brorsson Chairman
Adam Germunder Operations Manager
Cecilia Driving Chief Financial Officer
Karin Mattsson Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB0
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORP-19.32%3 515
MIRACA HOLDINGS INC.-36.57%1 595
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC105.63%1 529
INVITAE CORP--.--%909
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC--.--%835
