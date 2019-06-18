BioXcel Therapeutics to Participate in the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI”) (Nasdaq: BTAI) today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference being held June 25, 2019 in New York City. BTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology.

Details of the Conference:

Event: BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Location: The Mandarin Oriental New York Time: 1:40 PM – 2:00 PM ET



Additionally, Dr. Mehta will hold 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with BTI management should contact their BMO representatives.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric conditions, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of an aggressive form of prostate cancer, neuroendocrine prostate cancer (tNEPC), and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics

The Ruth Group

Janhavi Mohite

646-536-7026

jmohite@theruthgroup.com



