BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD.

(BIR)
Birchcliff Energy : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share and Preferred Share Dividends

09/03/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE

AND PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS

Calgary, Alberta (September 3, 2019) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the quarter ending September 30, 2019:

Shares

TSX Stock Symbol

Dividend per Share

Common Shares

BIR

$0.02625

Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A

BIR.PR.A

$0.523375

Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C

BIR.PR.C

$0.4375

The dividends are payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 13, 2019.

All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd.

Jeff Tonken - President and Chief Executive Officer

Suite 1000, 600 - 3rd Avenue S.W.

Bruno Geremia - Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5

Tel: (403) 261-6401

Fax: (403) 261-6424

Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com

www.birchcliffenergy.com

Disclaimer

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 17:56:07 UTC
