Birchcliff Energy : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share and Preferred Share Dividends

BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE
AND PREFERRED SHARE DIVIDENDS
Calgary, Alberta (September 3, 2019) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the quarter ending September 30, 2019:
Shares
TSX Stock Symbol
Dividend per Share
Common Shares
BIR
$0.02625
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A
BIR.PR.A
$0.523375
Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C
BIR.PR.C
$0.4375
The dividends are payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 13, 2019.
All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
About Birchcliff:
Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.
For further information, please contact:
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Jeff Tonken - President and Chief Executive Officer
Suite 1000, 600 - 3rd Avenue S.W.
Bruno Geremia - Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0G5
Tel: (403) 261-6401
Fax: (403) 261-6424
Email: info@birchcliffenergy.com
www.birchcliffenergy.com
Disclaimer
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 17:56:07 UTC