Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd    2309   KYG1132K1159

BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS LTD (2309)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/13
0.1 HKD   0.00%
01:28pBIRMINGHAM SPOR : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
11:50aBIRMINGHAM SPOR : Train delays due to signals failing
AQ
09/11BIRMINGHAM SPOR : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Birmingham Sports : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 01:28pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS LIMITED 伯明 翰體育控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2309)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a board meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 28 September 2018 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2018.

By Order of the Board

Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited

Zhao Wenqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Wenqing (Chairman), Mr. Huang Dongfeng (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Chan Yuk Yee, Mr. Yiu Chun Kong and Mr.

Hsiao Charng Geng as Executive Directors; Mr. Sue Ka Lok as Non-executive Director; and Mr. To Yan Ming, Edmond, Mr. Pun Chi Ping and Ms. Leung Pik Har, Christine as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS
01:28pBIRMINGHAM SPORTS : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
11:50aBIRMINGHAM SPORTS : Train delays due to signals failing
AQ
09/11BIRMINGHAM SPORTS : PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)
PU
08/29BIRMINGHAM SPORTS : Trains running again after holiday upgrades
AQ
06/15BIRMINGHAM SPORTS : to place shares to offset loan
AQ
05/26BIRMINGHAM SPORTS : Fans get a rail update
AQ
05/24BIRMINGHAM SPORTS : Fans travelling by train warned to expect delays
AQ
05/22BIRMINGHAM SPORTS : Music fans warned to plan journeys ahead
AQ
05/19BIRMINGHAM SPORTS : Bank holiday trains affected by upgrades
AQ
05/18BIRMINGHAM SPORTS : Plan ahead for train disruption
AQ
More news
Chart BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Feng Huang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Zhao Chairman
Pui Hung Yam Chief Financial Officer
Ka Lok Sue Non-Executive Director
Yuk Yee Chan Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS LTD-44.13%0
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC8.34%89 371
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.9.65%36 932
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-14.51%20 519
EXPEDIA GROUP INC8.88%19 490
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP40.17%17 329
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.