Birmingham Sports : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS LIMITED 伯明 翰體育控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2309)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a board meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 28 September 2018 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2018.

By Order of the Board

Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited

Zhao Wenqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Wenqing (Chairman), Mr. Huang Dongfeng (Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Chan Yuk Yee, Mr. Yiu Chun Kong and Mr.

Hsiao Charng Geng as Executive Directors; Mr. Sue Ka Lok as Non-executive Director; and Mr. To Yan Ming, Edmond, Mr. Pun Chi Ping and Ms. Leung Pik Har, Christine as Independent Non-executive Directors.