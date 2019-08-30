Birmingham Sports : PASSING AWAY OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Log in
PASSING AWAY OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

08/30/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BIRMINGHAM SPORTS HOLDINGS LIMITED

伯 明 翰 體 育 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2309)

PASSING AWAY OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (the "Company") regrets to announce that the Company was informed by the family of Mr. To Yan Ming, Edmond ("Mr. To"), an Independent Non-executive Director, the chairman of the audit committee, a member of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company, that Mr. To passed away on 28 August 2019.

On behalf of the Company, the Board would like to express its deepest sorrow for the departure of Mr. To and convey its condolences to his family. The Board would also like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. To for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure.

Following the passing away of Mr. To, there is a vacancy in the position of the chairman of the audit committee of the Company and the Company only has two independent non-executive directors, thus the number of the independent non-executive directors falls below (i) the minimum number required under Rule 3.10(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), (ii) one-third of the Board as required under Rule 3.10A of the Listing Rules and (iii) the minimum number of members of the audit committee and that the audit committee must be chaired by an independent non-executive director under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules.

The Company is endeavouring to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancies as soon as practicable, with the relevant appointment(s) to be made within three months from the date of passing away of Mr. To as required under Rules 3.11 and 3.23 of the Listing Rules. The Company will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited

Zhao Wenqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Wenqing (Chairman), Mr. Huang Dongfeng (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Yiu Chun Kong, Mr. Hsiao Charng Geng and Dr. Guo Honglin as Executive Directors; Mr. Sue Ka Lok as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Pun Chi Ping and Ms. Leung Pik Har, Christine as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 11:50:04 UTC
