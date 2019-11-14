Log in
BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED

BISALLOY STEEL : Implements New Corporate Structure
11/05BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
2018BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Bisalloy Steel : Implements New Corporate Structure

11/14/2019

14 Nov 2019


Bisalloy Steel Group company listed as BIS.AX is pleased to advise that the Company has implemented a new corporate structure to accelerate the development of its current international businesses and to commercialise additional international opportunities for the sales of its products while ensuring that the Australian business achieves its growth targets in the domestic market.

Mr Greg Albert will be responsible for leading the International team as Bisalloy Group CEO and Managing Director. The International team currently consists of the Bisalloy sales and distribution businesses in Indonesia and Thailand and the Co-operative Joint Venture (CJV) with Shandong Steel in the People's Republic of China (PRC). The management team of the CJV has recently been strengthened with a number of executive appointments including the creation of a Chief Financial Officer role.

Bisalloy has also formed sales and distribution partnerships in a number of international markets, including the United Arab Emirates, and this will be replicated in other markets.

The International team will be responsible for the realisation of the commercial potentials of Bisalloy defence grade products with key international defence companies.

Mr Glenn Cooper has been appointed CEO Australia of Bisalloy, with responsibility for the management of the Australian operations. Bisalloy's activities in Australia will have an increasing focus on continuing the growth by focusing on new industries and major projects that are currently underway in Australia, including Energy, Defence, Construction, Transport and Mining.

Mr Cooper has an engineering background and has 25 years' experience as a senior executive in the mining, construction, transport and forestry industries both locally and Internationally. He is an experienced senior general manager across all business functions with strong sales, distribution and market development experience. Glenn has held previous senior roles with Leibherr, Sandvik and Hitachi.

Bisalloy's Group CEO & Managing Director, Greg Albert: 'Now is the right time for Bisalloy to move to a corporate structure suited to the needs of the business as the Company enters the next phase of delivering on its strategic plan. The new structure will allow the International team to focus on accelerating the building of the international operations while capitalising on the significant opportunities for Bisalloy's products, technology and expertise through creating solid partnerships with select international companies. This includes the realisation of the full potential of the CJV in the PRC. The Australian team will be focused on the further development of the significant opportunities for the company's products in the core domestic market. Glenn has a wealth of experience in the development of business from a Bisalloy end user perspective and is the ideal person to lead the growth strategy in Australia.'

Bisalloy's CEO Australia, Glenn Cooper: 'I am excited to be taking on this newly created role and ensuring we are best positioned for success and to realise the Group's growth strategy targets.'

Bisalloy's Chairman, Phil Cave: 'The decision to implement the new corporate structure has been made after extensive dialogue between the Board and Bisalloy's management team with the acceleration of the Company's growth in mind. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Glenn Cooper for his appointment to CEO Australia'.

Disclaimer

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 05:24:03 UTC
