Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bisalloy Steel Group Limited    BIS   AU000000BIS6

BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED

(BIS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/01
1.155 AUD   -2.12%
01:13aBISALLOY STEEL : hosts visit by Head of Armoured Vehicle Division of CASG
PU
11/14BISALLOY STEEL : Implements New Corporate Structure
PU
11/05BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bisalloy Steel : hosts visit by Head of Armoured Vehicle Division of CASG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:13am EST

02 Dec 2019


Bisalloy Steels recently welcomed Major General David Coghlan from the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG).

The CASG is part of the Department of Defence and exists to meet the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) military equipment and supply requirements as identified by Defence and approved by Government.

Major General Coghlan commenced duties as the Head of Armoured Vehicle Division of CASG in January 2019. In this role, Major General Coghlan oversees the coordinated delivery of the Australian Army's future combat reconnaissance (LAND400 Phase 2), mounted close combat (LAND400 Phase 3), main battle tank, and under armour breaching and bridging capabilities as well as the sustainment of the Army's in-service armoured vehicle fleets.

During the visit Major General Coghlan toured the company's production facility and met with key staff to discuss Bisalloy's armour grade product range and technical capabilities as well as how Bisalloy has engaged with the various stakeholders in both the LAND400 Phase 2 and LAND400 Phase 3 programs.

Following the productive visit Justin Suwart, Bisalloy's Business Manager - Armour said, 'we were pleased to host Major General Coghlan and have the opportunity to discuss and demonstrate Bisalloy's commitment to Australian defence related projects.'

'As Australia's only manufacturer of quenched and tempered armour grade steel we are always keen to welcome representatives from all areas of Australia's defence industry and have the opportunity to showcase our products and technical capabilities.'

Next >

Disclaimer

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 06:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMIT
01:13aBISALLOY STEEL : hosts visit by Head of Armoured Vehicle Division of CASG
PU
11/14BISALLOY STEEL : Implements New Corporate Structure
PU
11/05BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017BISALLOY STEEL : To Showcase Its Capabilities At US Defence Expo
PU
2017BISALLOY STEEL : Steels Continues To Build On Proven Performance
PU
2017BISALLOY STEEL : FY17 Dividend
PU
2017BISALLOY STEEL : ASX / Media Release FY17 Results
PU
2017BISALLOY STEEL : Joins Forces with Rheinmetall in Protecting Australia's Armed F..
PU
More news
Chart BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bisalloy Steel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Albert Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Phillip J. Cave Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Huckstepp Operations Manager
Luke Beale Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dake Yu Manager-Technical, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LIMITED16.50%36
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-15.38%17 327
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 814
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%9 782
JSW STEEL LTD-10.90%8 743
EVRAZ PLC-22.91%6 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group