Bisalloy Steel : hosts visit by Head of Armoured Vehicle Division of CASG

02 Dec 2019

Bisalloy Steels recently welcomed Major General David Coghlan from the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG).

The CASG is part of the Department of Defence and exists to meet the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) military equipment and supply requirements as identified by Defence and approved by Government.

Major General Coghlan commenced duties as the Head of Armoured Vehicle Division of CASG in January 2019. In this role, Major General Coghlan oversees the coordinated delivery of the Australian Army's future combat reconnaissance (LAND400 Phase 2), mounted close combat (LAND400 Phase 3), main battle tank, and under armour breaching and bridging capabilities as well as the sustainment of the Army's in-service armoured vehicle fleets.

During the visit Major General Coghlan toured the company's production facility and met with key staff to discuss Bisalloy's armour grade product range and technical capabilities as well as how Bisalloy has engaged with the various stakeholders in both the LAND400 Phase 2 and LAND400 Phase 3 programs.

Following the productive visit Justin Suwart, Bisalloy's Business Manager - Armour said, 'we were pleased to host Major General Coghlan and have the opportunity to discuss and demonstrate Bisalloy's commitment to Australian defence related projects.'

'As Australia's only manufacturer of quenched and tempered armour grade steel we are always keen to welcome representatives from all areas of Australia's defence industry and have the opportunity to showcase our products and technical capabilities.'

