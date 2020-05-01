Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bisichi PLC    BISI   GB0001012045

BISICHI PLC

(BISI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/30 11:35:25 am
65 GBp   -3.70%
02:31aBISICHI : FY20 results announcement timing and Covid-19 update
PR
03/13BISICHI MINING : Change of Name
PU
03/13BISICHI MINING : Change of Name
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bisichi : FY20 results announcement timing and Covid-19 update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:31am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 April 2020

BISICHI PLC (“BISICHI”):

FY20 full year results announcement timing and Covid-19 update

ANNOUNCEMENT

FY20 full year results announcement timing

Following guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Financial Reporting Council relating to the unprecedented challenges faced by companies and their auditors in preparing financial information and accounts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bisichi’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) is today announcing that the publication of its audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be delayed beyond 30 April 2020.

The FCA’s announcement gives listed companies an additional 2 months to complete and publish their audited financial statements. A further announcement with a revised date for publication of the audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be made in due course.

Covid-19 Update

The Board continues to monitor COVID-19 developments as well as any further UK and South African Government advice. Given the significant uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, the impact on our Business, particularly in terms of duration and extent, remains difficult to assess at this time. Further updates on the impact of Covid-19 will be provided in due course as appropriate.

ENDS

Contact:             Garrett Casey, Company Secretary               020 7415 5030


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BISICHI PLC
02:31aBISICHI : FY20 results announcement timing and Covid-19 update
PR
03/13BISICHI MINING : Change of Name
PU
03/13BISICHI MINING : Change of Name
PR
01/09BISICHI MINING PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019BISICHI MINING : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2019BISICHI MINING : Half-year Report
PR
2019BISICHI MINING PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019BISICHI MINING PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019BISICHI MINING : Report on Payments to Governments
PR
2019BISICHI MINING : Result of AGM
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group