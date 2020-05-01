Bisichi : FY20 results announcement timing and Covid-19 update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BISICHI PLC (“BISICHI”):

FY20 full year results announcement timing and Covid-19 update

FY20 full year results announcement timing

Following guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Financial Reporting Council relating to the unprecedented challenges faced by companies and their auditors in preparing financial information and accounts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bisichi’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) is today announcing that the publication of its audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be delayed beyond 30 April 2020.

The FCA’s announcement gives listed companies an additional 2 months to complete and publish their audited financial statements. A further announcement with a revised date for publication of the audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be made in due course.

Covid-19 Update

The Board continues to monitor COVID-19 developments as well as any further UK and South African Government advice. Given the significant uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, the impact on our Business, particularly in terms of duration and extent, remains difficult to assess at this time. Further updates on the impact of Covid-19 will be provided in due course as appropriate.

