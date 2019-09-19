Log in
Bitauto Board Forms Special Panel to Consider Tencent, Hammer Proposal

09/19/2019 | 06:41am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Bitauto Holdings Ltd. (BITA) on Thursday said its board has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider a non-binding takeover proposal from Tencent Holdings and Hammer Capital.

The Beijing car-comparison website said its board hasn't made any decisions on a response to the proposed transaction.

Bitauto last week said Chinese tech giant Tencent and private-equity firm Hammer made the non-binding proposal to acquire Bitauto for $16 per American depositary share in cash.

Bitauto ADSs closed Wednesday at $15.05.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITAUTO HLDG LTD (ADR) 0.40% 15.05 Delayed Quote.-39.24%
NASPERS LIMITED -3.36% 2404.84 End-of-day quote.-14.11%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.17% 343 End-of-day quote.8.96%
