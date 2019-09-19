Bitauto Board Forms Special Panel to Consider Tencent, Hammer Proposal

By Colin Kellaher

Bitauto Holdings Ltd. (BITA) on Thursday said its board has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider a non-binding takeover proposal from Tencent Holdings and Hammer Capital.

The Beijing car-comparison website said its board hasn't made any decisions on a response to the proposed transaction.

Bitauto last week said Chinese tech giant Tencent and private-equity firm Hammer made the non-binding proposal to acquire Bitauto for $16 per American depositary share in cash.

Bitauto ADSs closed Wednesday at $15.05.

