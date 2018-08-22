Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR)    BITA

BITAUTO HLDG LTD (ADR) (BITA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) : Bitauto Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2018 / Bitauto Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE: BITA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 22, 2018 at 8:15 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-B405313A4683C.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BITAUTO HLDG LTD (ADR)
12:17pBITAUTO HLDG LTD (ADR) : Bitauto Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Ca..
AC
11:40aBITAUTO HOLDNGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:15aBITAUTO HLDG : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
08/10BITAUTO HLDG : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on Augu..
PR
07/31Bilibili and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Internet Space
AC
06/29Free Technical Research on Bilibili and Three More Internet Equities
AC
06/13BITAUTO (NYSE : BITA) reported earnings of $0.13 per share beating Walls Streets..
AQ
06/13BITAUTO (NYSE : BITA) reported earnings of ($0.37) per share missing Walls Stree..
AQ
06/13BITAUTO HOLDNGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/13BITAUTO HLDG : Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:36aBitauto beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
08/21Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
08/08Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 .. 
07/24Like Low Hanging Fruit-Look To China 
06/14Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (06/14/2018) 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 10 567 M
EBIT 2018 1 024 M
Net income 2018 -351 M
Debt 2018 16 892 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 111,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 10 385 M
Chart BITAUTO HLDG LTD (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITAUTO HLDG LTD (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 207  CNY
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Andy Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bin Li Chairman
Xiaoke Liu Chief Operating Officer
Ming Xu Chief Financial Officer
Lei Zhu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BITAUTO HLDG LTD (ADR)-34.40%1 518
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-14.03%426 168
NETFLIX70.73%147 193
NASPERS LIMITED-5.75%99 819
IQIYI INC0.00%18 669
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-25.81%17 439
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.