Bitauto : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitauto Holdings Limited ("Bitauto" or the "Company") (NYSE: BITA), a leading provider of internet content & marketing services, and transaction services for China's automotive industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019[1] . Bitauto Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB2.69 billion ( US$385.8 million ), compared to RMB3.12 billion ( US$448.1 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Revenue in fiscal year 2019 was RMB10.75 billion ( US$1.54 billion ), a 1.6% increase from 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Revenue in fiscal year 2019 was ( ), a 1.6% increase from 2018. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.59 billion ( US$228.4 million ), compared to RMB1.69 billion ( US$242.9 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Gross profit in fiscal year 2019 was RMB6.51 billion ( US$934.8 million ), a 2.7% increase from 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Gross profit in fiscal year 2019 was ( ), a 2.7% increase from 2018. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB978.2 million ( US$140.5 million ), compared to RMB398.3 million ( US$57.2 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss in fiscal year 2019 was RMB1.18 billion ( US$169.9 million ), compared to RMB679.3 million ( US$97.6 million ) in 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss in fiscal year 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB576.5 million ( US$82.8 million ), compared to Non-GAAP net income of RMB199.0 million ( US$28.6 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income in fiscal year 2019 was RMB33.6 million ( US$4.8 million ), compared to RMB934.7 million ( US$134.3 million ) in 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to Non-GAAP net income of ( ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income in fiscal year 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in 2018. Net loss attributable to Bitauto in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB922.4 million ( US$132.5 million ), compared to RMB416.7 million ( US$59.9 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss attributable to Bitauto in fiscal year 2019 was RMB1.20 billion ( US$172.4 million ), compared to RMB608.4 million ( US$87.4 million ) in 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss attributable to Bitauto in fiscal year 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Bitauto in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB573.5 million ( US$82.4 million ), compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB118.6 million ( US$17.0 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Bitauto in fiscal year 2019 was RMB214.1 million ( US$30.8 million ), compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB708.9 million ( US$101.8 million ) in 2018. Mr. Andy Zhang, chief executive officer of Bitauto, said, "The automobile industry in China remained challenging in the fourth quarter of 2019, as new passenger vehicle sales continued to decline year-over-year. Despite the substantial industry headwinds, Bitauto's total revenue reached RMB2.69 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019, exceeding the higher end of our guidance of RMB2.55 billion." "We were pleased to make further progress in increasing our mobile traffic, as well as improving the quantity and quality of our sales leads. According to QuestMobile, in January 2020 daily active users (DAU) of the Bitauto media app increased by 256%, compared to October 2018 when we rolled out the upgraded version. Moreover, the combined DAU of both the Bitauto media app and our Auto Pricing app increased by approximately 40% year-over-year in January 2020. Amid declining new passenger vehicle sales, we grew our number of sales leads by 8.8% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2019, with the proportion of organic sales leads rising to nearly 70%. We have also seen improved quality of sales leads in terms of higher conversion rates as measured by store visits and number of transactions. Backed by these solid operating metrics, Bitauto's revenue from advertising and subscription business reached RMB1.07 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, exceeding management's expectation." "We have been achieving very encouraging progress from our ongoing strategic branding campaign which we started in the fourth quarter of 2019. Based on online awareness metrics such as Baidu Index and third party offline consumer surveys, Bitauto has recorded a significant improvement in brand recognition among automobile consumers over a fairly short period of time. We view brand building as a long-term commitment which will allow us to broaden our user base and provide a better value proposition for our automaker and dealer customers." "In our transaction services business, despite the unfavourable industry environment in the fourth quarter, Yixin further expanded its loan facilitation services, which grew 3% year-over-year and contributed 82% of total financed transactions. For the full year 2019, Yixin maintained steady growth and further solidified its industry-leading position by leveraging its leadership advantages and trackable credibility. Yixin continued to tighten its risk control standards to better adapt to the changing regulatory environment, as many local governments began to implement stricter rules for the collection of delinquent consumer accounts." "Looking into 2020, we will remain committed to investing resources in key strategic initiatives that strengthen our long-term competitiveness. First, we will continue enhancing our content, products and services to provide better value and experience to automobile consumers and car owners. We will continue to roll out and optimize our AI-based, result-driven marketing solution to more mainstream automakers. We will also increase our R&D investments to improve functionality and user experience of our business to business (B2B) products for our automaker and dealer customers. Second, to further broaden Bitauto's user base and improve our value proposition to our business partners, we will continue working on increasing our mobile traffic, as well as quantity and quality of our sales leads. Third, we will continue investing in our brand building campaign to raise Bitauto's brand recognition among automobile consumers. We are confident that all of these efforts will help form a solid foundation to boost our long-term growth going forward. Lastly, Yixin will proactively adopt a more conservative risk assessment methodology, while partnering with dealers and financial institution partners to identify opportunities within China's automobile market as we adapt to the industry uncertainties we have been facing, as well as the impact from the coronavirus epidemic." Mr. Ming Xu, chief financial officer of Bitauto, said, "Bitauto's total revenue and revenue from our advertising and subscription business for the fourth quarter of 2019 were both better than expected, as our efforts to enhance Bitauto's brand and increase traffic as well as the quality and quantity of sales leads continue to pay off. While our strategic investments in branding will weigh on our profitability in the near-term, we are confident that this will significantly strengthen Bitauto's long-term competitiveness and profitability." Bitauto Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Bitauto reported revenue of RMB2.69 billion (US$385.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.12 billion (US$448.1 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Revenue from the advertising and subscription business in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.07 billion ( US$153.7 million ), compared to RMB1.16 billion ( US$167.0 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the decrease in marketing spending by automakers and dealers caused by the continued decline in new car sales.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the decrease in marketing spending by automakers and dealers caused by the continued decline in new car sales. Revenue from the transaction services business in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.20 billion ( US$171.9 million ), compared to RMB1.56 billion ( US$224.5 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018, as Yixin continued to tighten its risk control standards and enhance asset quality to better adapt to the changing regulatory environment, which has impacted its transaction volume.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in the corresponding period in 2018, as Yixin continued to tighten its risk control standards and enhance asset quality to better adapt to the changing regulatory environment, which has impacted its transaction volume. Revenue from the digital marketing solutions business in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB418.8 million ( US$60.2 million ), representing a 6.4% increase from RMB393.7 million ( US$56.5 million ) in the corresponding period in 2018. Cost of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.10 billion (US$157.4 million), compared to RMB1.43 billion (US$205.2 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 40.8%, compared to 45.8% in the corresponding period in 2018. Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB1.59 billion (US$228.4 million), compared to RMB1.69 billion (US$242.9 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Selling and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB2.39 billion (US$343.0 million), representing a 23.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to the increase in marketing expenses associated with the Company's branding and marketing efforts and the increase in provision for credit losses of finance receivables, partially offset by the decrease in share-based compensation. Product development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB157.8 million (US$22.7 million), representing an 18.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses related to product development personnel. Share-based compensation, which was allocated to related operating expense line items, was RMB81.3 million (US$11.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB421.6 million (US$60.6 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB819.2 million (US$117.7 million), compared to RMB325.3 million (US$46.7 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB573.5 million (US$82.4 million), compared to a Non-GAAP income from operations of RMB265.4 million (US$38.1 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB19.5 million (US$2.8 million), compared to an income tax expense of RMB45.3 million (US$6.5 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. The income tax benefit mainly arose from net operating losses from certain subsidiaries in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB978.2 million (US$140.5 million), compared to RMB398.3 million (US$57.2 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB576.5 million (US$82.8 million), compared to Non-GAAP net income of RMB199.0 million (US$28.6 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Net loss attributable to Bitauto in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB922.4 million (US$132.5 million), compared to RMB416.7 million (US$59.9 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Bitauto in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB573.5 million (US$82.4 million), compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB118.6 million (US$17.0 million) in the corresponding period in 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS, each representing one ordinary share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB12.95 (US$1.86) and RMB12.95 (US$1.86), respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to RMB8.07 (US$1.16) and RMB8.07 (US$1.16), respectively. Cash provided by operating activities, cash provided by investing activities, and cash used in financing activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB835.3 million (US$120.0 million), RMB3.56 billion (US$510.7 million), and RMB5.81 billion (US$834.8 million), respectively. Bitauto Fiscal Year 2019 Results Revenue in 2019 was RMB10.75 billion (US$1.54 billion), representing a 1.6% increase from 2018. Revenue from the advertising and subscription business in 2019 was RMB3.90 billion ( US$559.8 million ), compared to RMB4.07 billion ( US$585.2 million ) in 2018.

in 2019 was ( ), compared to ( ) in 2018. Revenue from the transaction services business in 2019 was RMB5.75 billion ( US$826.4 million ), representing a 7.1% increase from RMB5.37 billion ( US$771.5 million ) in 2018, mainly attributable to the growth in the Company's loan facilitation services, partially offset by the decrease in revenues from self-operated financing business.

in 2019 was ( ), representing a 7.1% increase from ( ) in 2018, mainly attributable to the growth in the Company's loan facilitation services, partially offset by the decrease in revenues from self-operated financing business. Revenue from the digital marketing solutions business in 2019 was RMB1.10 billion ( US$158.3 million ), compared to RMB1.13 billion ( US$163.0 million ) in 2018. Cost of revenue in 2019 was RMB4.24 billion (US$609.7 million), largely the same as such figure in 2018. Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue in 2019 was 39.5%, compared to 40.1% in 2018. Gross profit in 2019 was RMB6.51 billion (US$934.8 million), representing a 2.7% increase from 2018. Selling and administrative expenses in 2019 were RMB7.16 billion (US$1.03 billion), representing a 12.4% increase from 2018. This increase was primarily due to the increase in marketing expenses associated with the Company's branding and marketing efforts, the increase in provision for credit losses of finance receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts receivable, partially offset by the decrease in share-based compensation. Product development expenses in 2019 were RMB609.9 million (US$87.6 million), largely the same as such figure in 2018. Share-based compensation, which was allocated to related operating expense line items, was RMB426.4 million (US$61.2 million) in 2019, compared to RMB896.4 million (US$128.8 million) in 2018. Loss from operations in 2019 was RMB956.2 million (US$137.4 million), compared to RMB465.5 million (US$66.9 million) in 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations in 2019 was RMB127.0 million (US$18.2 million), compared to RMB1.11 billion (US$159.6 million) in 2018. Income tax expense in 2019 was RMB91.0 million (US$13.1 million), compared to RMB175.9 million (US$25.3 million) in 2018. Net loss in 2019 was RMB1.18 billion (US$169.9 million), compared to RMB679.3 million (US$97.6 million) in 2018. Non-GAAP net income in 2019 was RMB33.6 million (US$4.8 million), compared to RMB934.7 million (US$134.3 million) in 2018. Net loss attributable to Bitauto in 2019 was RMB1.20 billion (US$172.4 million), compared to RMB608.4 million (US$87.4 million) in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Bitauto in 2019 was RMB214.1 million (US$30.8 million), compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bitauto of RMB708.9 million (US$101.8 million) in 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS, each representing one ordinary share, in 2019 amounted to RMB16.92 (US$2.43) and RMB16.92 (US$2.43), respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS in 2019 amounted to RMB3.05 (US$0.44) and RMB3.15 (US$0.45), respectively. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB7.51 billion (US$1.08 billion). Cash provided by operating activities, cash provided by investing activities, and cash used in financing activities in 2019 were RMB1.50 billion (US$214.8 million), RMB7.65 billion (US$1.10 billion), and RMB11.03 billion (US$1.58 billion), respectively. The number of employees totaled 7,935 as of December 31, 2019, including employees of entities in which Bitauto has acquired and holds controlling interests. This represented a 4.6% year-over-year decrease, primarily due to the decreased headcounts in sales, marketing and customer support, as part of our strategic efforts to optimize operational efficiency. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a total of 73,761,089 ordinary shares. Non-GAAP basic and diluted per ADS figures for the fourth quarter of 2019 were calculated using a weighted average of 71,359,757 and 71,359,757 ADSs, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted per ADS figures for fiscal year 2019 were calculated using a weighted average of 71,108,532 and 71,108,532 ADSs, respectively. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. Yixin Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights Bitauto's controlled subsidiary Yixin, the primary operator of the Company's transaction services business, continued to develop its loan facilitation services and further tightened its risk control standards to better adjust to China's generally weak economic condition and changing regulatory environment. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 109,000 financed transactions, representing a year-over-year decrease of 24%. The total aggregate financing amount facilitated through Yixin's loan facilitation services and self-operated financing business was approximately RMB8.10 billion (US$1.16 billion). In the fourth quarter of 2019, Yixin continued to develop its loan facilitation services and further strengthened its partnership by working with 12 banks and financial institutions including an auto finance company. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Yixin facilitated approximately 89,000 financed transactions, representing a year-over-year increase of 3% and contributed 82% of Yixin's total financed transactions. In the fourth quarter of 2019, under U.S. GAAP, Yixin's total revenues reached RMB1.21 billion (US$174.1 million); new core services revenues, which include revenues from loan facilitation transactions and new self-operated financing lease transactions Yixin facilitated during the year, reached RMB666.9 million (US$95.8 million). For the year ended December 31, 2019, Yixin's total financed transactions increased by 8% year-over-year to approximately 522,000. The aggregate financing amount facilitated through its loan facilitation services and self-operated financing business was approximately RMB40.00 billion (US$5.75 billion), representing a 5% year-over-year increase. In 2019, Yixin cooperated with 12 banks and financial institutions, and facilitated approximately 347,000 financed transactions, representing a 141% year-over-year increase and in aggregate contributed 66% of Yixin's total financed transactions for the full year 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2019, under U.S. GAAP, Yixin's total revenues were RMB5.79 billion (US$832.1 million); gross profit reached RMB2.76 billion (US$396.3 million); net loss was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million) and Non-GAAP net income was RMB402.6 million (US$57.8 million). Yixin's Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net loss excluding share-based compensation of RMB233.1 million (US$33.5 million), amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions of RMB173.0 million (US$24.8 million), and offset by tax effect of RMB0.2 million (US$0.02 million). In 2019, Yixin entered into certain transactions with other subsidiaries of Bitauto, which were eliminated upon Bitauto's consolidation of Yixin. The revenue that Yixin recorded for the services provided to those subsidiaries of Bitauto amounted to RMB18.1 million (US$2.6 million). As of December 31, 2019, Yixin had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB3.49 billion (US$501.9 million), total finance receivables of RMB27.02 billion (US$3.88 billion), and total borrowings, including bank borrowings and asset-backed securitization debt, of RMB19.84 billion (US$2.85 billion). As of December 31, 2019, 90+ days (including 180+ days) past due ratio and 180+ days past due ratio for all the financed transactions (including the third-party loan facilitations) were 1.30% and 0.33%, respectively. Under U.S. GAAP, Yixin's provision for credit losses of finance receivables for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB361.1 million (US$51.9 million), and for the year ended December 31, 2019 was RMB862.7 million (US$123.9 million). The balance of provision for credit losses of finance receivables was RMB566.4 million (US$81.4 million) as of December 31, 2019. As a controlled subsidiary of Bitauto listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Yixin announced its consolidated financial statements under IFRS for fiscal year 2019. In order to help investors to understand the differences between IFRS and U.S. GAAP for Yixin's operation results, a reconciliation was prepared and presented at the end of this earnings release. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement Bitauto's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Bitauto uses Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, Non-GAAP net income/(loss), Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to Bitauto, Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS as Non-GAAP financial measures, and uses Yixin's Non-GAAP income from operations and Yixin's Non-GAAP net income as Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the disclosure of financial performance of Yixin. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) and Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to Bitauto, respectively, are defined as net loss and net loss attributable to Bitauto excluding (i) share-based compensation; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions; (iii) investment (income)/loss associated with the share of equity method investments; (iv) impairment on equity investees; (v) investment loss associated with non-cash investment matters;(vi) amortization of the BCF discount on the convertible notes; and (vii) tax effect of Non-GAAP line items. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS is defined as Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company divided by basic and diluted weighted average number of ADS. Yixin's Non-GAAP income from operations is defined as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation; and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions. Yixin's Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions; and (iii) tax effect of Non-GAAP line items. These Non-GAAP financial measures provide Bitauto's management with the ability to assess its operating results by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the performance of its business such as non-cash and non-recurring items. Bitauto believes these Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors by understanding supplemental information used by management in its assessment of operating results. The use of Non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These Non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the Non-GAAP financial measures. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as Bitauto does. Reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB













(in thousands, except for per share data)



















Revenue

3,119,555

2,685,866 Cost of revenue

(1,428,243)

(1,095,776) Gross profit

1,691,312

1,590,090









Selling and administrative expenses

(1,942,155)

(2,388,001) Product development expenses

(133,365)

(157,764) Other gains, net

58,957

136,521 Loss from operations

(325,251)

(819,154)









Interest income

37,227

9,337 Interest expense

(29,442)

(23,234) Share of results of equity investees

(21,258)

(20,776) Investment loss

(14,310)

(143,873) Loss before tax

(353,034)

(997,700)









Income tax (expense)/benefit

(45,263)

19,482 Net loss

(398,297)

(978,218)



















Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

11,373

(63,461) Accretion to redeemable noncontrolling interests

7,072

7,669 Net loss attributable to Bitauto Holdings Limited

(416,742)

(922,426)



















Non-GAAP Financial Data







Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

198,970

(576,508) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

73,336

(10,659) Accretion to redeemable noncontrolling interests

7,072

7,669 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to Bitauto Holdings

Limited

118,562

(573,518)





























Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results





















For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB



















Loss from operations

(325,251)

(819,154) Share-based compensation

421,552

81,273 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business

acquisitions

169,118

164,357 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations

265,419

(573,524)



















Net loss

(398,297)

(978,218) Share-based compensation

421,552

81,273 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business

acquisitions

169,118

164,357 Investment income associated with the share of equity method

investments

(15,889)

(2,520) Impairment on equity investees

-

16,386 Investment loss associated with non-cash investment matters

17,040

143,873 Amortization of the BCF discount on the convertible notes

8,002

- Tax effect of Non-GAAP line items

(2,556)

(1,659) Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

198,970

(576,508)









Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS







Basic

1.58

(8.07) Diluted

1.45

(8.07) SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











For the Year Ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB













(in thousands, except for per share data)



















Revenue

10,579,609

10,752,917 Cost of revenue

(4,244,398)

(4,244,752) Gross profit

6,335,211

6,508,165









Selling and administrative expenses

(6,370,718)

(7,160,276) Product development expenses

(611,113)

(609,908) Other gains, net

181,114

305,782 Loss from operations

(465,506)

(956,237)









Interest income

125,875

114,391 Interest expense

(79,090)

(147,387) Share of results of equity investees

(76,810)

(74,111) Investment loss

(7,889)

(28,677) Loss before tax

(503,420)

(1,092,021)









Income tax expense

(175,896)

(91,019) Net loss

(679,316)

(1,183,040)



















Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(99,021)

(13,349) Accretion to redeemable noncontrolling interests

28,057

30,427 Net loss attributable to Bitauto Holdings Limited

(608,352)

(1,200,118)



















Non-GAAP Financial Data







Non-GAAP net income

934,720

33,637 Non-GAAP net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

197,759

217,330 Accretion to redeemable noncontrolling interests

28,057

30,427 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to Bitauto Holdings

Limited

708,904

(214,120)





























Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results





















For the Year Ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB



















Loss from operations

(465,506)

(956,237) Share-based compensation

896,416

426,372 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business

acquisitions

679,857

656,870 Non-GAAP income from operations

1,110,767

127,005



















Net loss

(679,316)

(1,183,040) Share-based compensation

896,416

426,372 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business

acquisitions

679,857

656,870 Investment (income)/loss associated with the share of equity method

investments

(15,889)

5,812 Impairment on equity investees

17,589

16,386 Investment loss associated with non-cash investment matters

17,040

28,677 Amortization of the BCF discount on the convertible notes

30,092

89,058 Tax effect of Non-GAAP line items

(11,069)

(6,498) Non-GAAP net income

934,720

33,637









Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS







Basic

9.62

(3.05) Diluted

8.90

(3.15) SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB













(in thousands)









Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

4,576,820

4,260,533 Restricted cash

4,344,291

3,136,926 Accounts receivable, net

3,890,712

3,792,641 Uncollateralized finance receivables - current portion, net

5,226,642

4,451,575 Collateralized finance receivables - current portion, net

13,546,137

12,301,329 Other current assets

2,590,245

2,720,558



34,174,847

30,663,562 Non-current assets







Restricted cash

446,108

114,318 Investments in equity investees

1,907,171

1,912,803 Investment in convertible notes

1,789,470

2,153,790 Property, plant and equipment, net

449,387

205,394 Intangible assets, net

996,941

381,749 Goodwill

532,130

861,583 Uncollateralized finance receivables - non-current portion, net

6,609,474

2,906,280 Collateralized finance receivables - non-current portion, net

11,494,820

7,330,610 Other non-current assets *

1,343,590

1,846,955



25,569,091

17,713,482









Total assets

59,743,938

48,377,044









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Short term borrowings

12,274,038

10,860,862 Asset-backed securitization debt

10,021,333

6,201,021 Accounts payable

2,909,051

3,081,405 Other current liabilities *

3,433,227

3,499,449



28,637,649

23,642,737 Non-current liabilities







Long term borrowings

4,626,756

2,263,614 Asset-backed securitization debt

3,764,348

1,167,910 Other non-current liabilities *

2,406,748

1,546,562



10,797,852

4,978,086









Total liabilities

39,435,501

28,620,823









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

360,010

390,437









Total equity

19,948,427

19,365,784









Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests

and equity

59,743,938

48,377,044



















* The Company has adopted ASU No. 2016-02, ''Leases" beginning January 1, 2019 applying a modified retrospective

transition approach with prior comparative periods not adjusted. The Company has elected not to recognize right-of-use

assets and lease liabilities arising from short-term leases. As of December 31, 2019, the Company recognized a total of

RMB81.0 million for operating lease right-of-use assets, a total of RMB46.0 million for current operating lease liabilities

and a total of RMB23.4 million for non-current operating lease liabilities on consolidated balance sheets. Yixin











Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











(in thousands)















For the Year Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB

RMB



IFRS

Reconcilation

U.S. GAAP













Revenue

5,799,982

(7,359)

5,792,623 Cost of revenue

(3,033,524)

-

(3,033,524) Gross profit

2,766,458

(7,359)

2,759,099













Selling and administrative expenses

(2,675,515)

(36,048)

(2,711,563) Product development expenses

(195,689)

(114)

(195,803) Other gains, net

154,516

(6,278)

148,238 Income/(Loss) from operations

49,770

(49,799)

(29)













Interest income

66,913

-

66,913 Interest expense

(38,780)

2,868

(35,912) Share of results of equity investees

(1,887)

-

(1,887) Income before tax

76,016

(46,931)

29,085













Income tax expense

(45,080)

12,688

(32,392) Net income/(loss)

30,936

(34,243)

(3,307)









































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results





























For the Year Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB

RMB



IFRS

Reconcilation

U.S. GAAP













Income/(Loss) from operations

49,770

(49,799)

(29) Share-based compensation

233,124

-

233,124 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions

175,555

(2,585)

172,970 Non-GAAP income from operations

458,449

(52,384)

406,065



























Net income/(loss)

30,936

(34,243)

(3,307) Share-based compensation

233,124

-

233,124 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from asset and business acquisitions

175,555

(2,585)

172,970 Tax effect of Non-GAAP line items

(163)

-

(163) Non-GAAP net income

439,452

(36,828)

402,624 View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitauto-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-results-301030255.html SOURCE Bitauto Holdings Limited

