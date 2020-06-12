Bitauto Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Bitauto Holdings Limited Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) to a consortium led by Morespark Limited, an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Limited and Hammer Capital Opportunities Fund L.P. (collectively, the "Consortium") for $16.00 per share in cash is fair to Bitauto shareholders. On behalf of Bitauto shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Bitauto shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/finjan-holdings-inc-fnjn-fortress-stock-merger/ Bitauto Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Bitauto and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Bitauto shareholders; (2) determine whether the Consortium is underpaying for Bitauto; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Bitauto shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a Bitauto shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/bitauto-holdings-limited-bita-stock-merger/ mailto:or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitauto-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-sale-of-bitauto-holdings-limited-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301075250.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP