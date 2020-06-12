Log in
BITAUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BITA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/12 08:54:39 am
15.64 USD   +9.14%
08:40aBITAUTO : to Be Bought by Consortium for $16 a Share
DJ
08:27aTencent-backed investor consortium to take Bitauto private in $1.1 billion deal
RE
06:49aBITAUTO HOLDNGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Bitauto : to Be Bought by Consortium for $16 a Share

06/12/2020 | 08:40am EDT

By Chris Wack

Bitauto Holdings Ltd. said Friday it is being acquired by an investor consortium led by Morespark Ltd., an affiliate of Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hammer Capital Opportunities Fund LP in an all-cash transaction that values the company's equity at $1.1 billion.

Bitauto said each of its ordinary shares will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for the right to receive $16 in cash without interest, and each outstanding American depositary share will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive $16 in cash without interest.

The merger consideration represents a premium of 16.4% to the closing price of the company's ADSs on Sept. 12, 2019, the last trading day prior to the company's announcement of its receipt of the "going-private" proposal.

The merger is currently expected to close in the second half of 2020. If completed, the merger will result in the company becoming a privately held company, and its ADSs will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bitauto shares up 9%, to $15.65, in premarket trading.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITAUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.21% 14.33 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.85% 442.4 End-of-day quote.17.78%
