BITCOIN GROUP SE    (ADE)   DE000A1TNV91

BITCOIN GROUP SE

(ADE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against acquisition of futurum bank GmbH

0
07/10/2019 | 11:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against acquisition of futurum bank GmbH

10-Jul-2019 / 17:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against acquisition of futurum bank GmbH

Herford, July 10, 2019 - The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) in a letter dated today that for regulatory reasons there are no concerns about the acquisition of 100 % of the shares in futurum bank GmbH Wertpapierhandelsbank (formerly Tremmel Wertpapierhandelsbank GmbH). The condition precedent in the purchase agreement has thus been fulfilled and the purchase agreement is legally valid. See also the ad hoc announcement of November 12, 2018.


Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
D-Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
mail: ir2019@bitcoingroup.com
phone: +49.5221.69435.20
fax: +49.5221.69435.25
website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Jens Jüttner
phone.: +49 (0)89 1250903-30
mail: jj@crossalliance.de
website: www.crossalliance.de

10-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
E-mail: ir2019@bitcoingroup.com
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 839505

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

839505  10-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=839505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
