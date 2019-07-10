Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against acquisition of futurum bank GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Herford, July 10, 2019 - The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) in a letter dated today that for regulatory reasons there are no concerns about the acquisition of 100 % of the shares in futurum bank GmbH Wertpapierhandelsbank (formerly Tremmel Wertpapierhandelsbank GmbH). The condition precedent in the purchase agreement has thus been fulfilled and the purchase agreement is legally valid. See also the ad hoc announcement of November 12, 2018.

