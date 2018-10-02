DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Investment

Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sineus Financial Services GmbH



02-Oct-2018

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sineus Financial Services GmbH



Herford, October 2, 2018 - The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) in a letter dated today that for regulatory reasons there are no concerns about the acquisition of a significant stake in Sineus Financial Services GmbH. See also Ad-hoc release dated January 15, 2018.

