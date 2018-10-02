|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Investment
Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sineus Financial Services GmbH
02-Oct-2018 / 18:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sineus Financial Services GmbH
Herford, October 2, 2018 - The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) in a letter dated today that for regulatory reasons there are no concerns about the acquisition of a significant stake in Sineus Financial Services GmbH. See also Ad-hoc release dated January 15, 2018.
Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
?Nordstraße 14
32051 Herford
mail: ir2018@bitcoingroup.com
phone: +49.5221.69435.20
fax: +49.5221.69435.25
website: www.bitcoingroup.com
Investor Relations contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
phone.: +49 (0)89 89827227
mail: sh@crossalliance.com
website: www.crossalliance.com
