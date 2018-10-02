Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bitcoin Group SE    ADE   DE000A1TNV91

BITCOIN GROUP SE (ADE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sineus Financial Services GmbH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Investment
Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sineus Financial Services GmbH

02-Oct-2018 / 18:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE: BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sineus Financial Services GmbH

Herford, October 2, 2018 - The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has informed Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) in a letter dated today that for regulatory reasons there are no concerns about the acquisition of a significant stake in Sineus Financial Services GmbH. See also Ad-hoc release dated January 15, 2018.


Contact:
Bitcoin Group SE
Marco Bodewein
?Nordstraße 14
32051 Herford

mail: ir2018@bitcoingroup.com
phone: +49.5221.69435.20
fax: +49.5221.69435.25
website: www.bitcoingroup.com

Investor Relations contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
phone.: +49 (0)89 89827227
mail: sh@crossalliance.com
website: www.crossalliance.com

02-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Phone: +49.5221.69435.20
Fax: +49.5221.69435.25
E-mail: ir2018@bitcoingroup.com
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91
WKN: A1TNV9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

729853  02-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729853&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BITCOIN GROUP SE
06:10pBITCOIN GROUP SE : BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sin..
EQ
09/28BITCOIN : presents 2018 half-year report - significant increases in revenues and..
EQ
06/22BITCOIN : holds Annual General Meeting
EQ
06/22BITCOIN GROUP SE : Annual General Meeting of the subsidiary Bitcoin Deutschland ..
EQ
06/04BITCOIN : appoints Marco Bodewein as additional Managing Director
EQ
06/04BITCOIN GROUP SE : Marco Bodewein becomes additional Managing Director
EQ
05/11BITCOIN GROUP SE PUBLISHES 2017 ANNU : Record revenue and earnings
EQ
05/11BITCOIN : publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2017 and forec..
EQ
03/19BITCOIN : G20 leaders to hold fire on cryptocurrencies amid discord - sources
RE
03/01BITCOIN GROUP SE : Evaluation of the German Federal Ministry of Finance letter o..
EQ
More news
Chart BITCOIN GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Bitcoin Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITCOIN GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Nowak Co-Managing Director
Marco Bodewein Co-Managing Director
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman
Rainer Hofmann Director
Alexander Müller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BITCOIN GROUP SE-47.38%0
BLACKROCK-7.83%75 558
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.64%51 897
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP21.05%46 644
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.40%32 444
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP4.70%26 717
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.