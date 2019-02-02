Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bitcoin Group SE    ADE   DE000A1TNV91

BITCOIN GROUP SE (ADE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bitcoin Group SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 05:20pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2019 / 23:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bitcoin Group SE

b) LEI
3912007O3KBYO8R0SM92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.86 EUR 3772.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.86 EUR 3772.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bitcoin Group SE
Nordstrasse 14
32051 Herford
Germany
Internet: www.bitcoingroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48663  02.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BITCOIN GROUP SE
05:20pBITCOIN GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018BITCOIN : adjusts earnings forecast for 2018 - company nevertheless expects stro..
EQ
2018BITCOIN GROUP SE : Adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year
EQ
2018BITCOIN GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018BITCOIN : acquires Tremmel Wertpapierhandelsbank GmbH and significantly expands ..
EQ
2018BITCOIN : acquires 100% stake in Tremmel Wertpapierhandelsbank GmbH
EQ
2018BITCOIN GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018BITCOIN : receives BaFin approval for its participation in Sineus Financial Serv..
EQ
2018BITCOIN GROUP SE : BaFin has no objections against significant investment in Sin..
EQ
2018BITCOIN : presents 2018 half-year report - significant increases in revenues and..
EQ
More news
Chart BITCOIN GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Bitcoin Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BITCOIN GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Nowak Co-Managing Director
Marco Bodewein Co-Managing Director
Martin Rubensdörffer Chairman
Rainer Hofmann Director
Alexander Müller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BITCOIN GROUP SE-2.44%0
BLACKROCK INC5.67%66 073
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.79%52 029
UBS GROUP4.94%49 775
STATE STREET CORPORATION12.84%27 041
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD7.33%24 844
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.