Pierre-Luc Quimper Files Early Warning Report

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - Pierre-Luc Quimper announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the purchase and sale of common shares ("Common Shares") of Bitfarms Ltd. (the "Corporation"), as described below.

When the Corporation became a reporting issuer on June 13, 2019 (upon being issued a receipt for its final prospectus dated June 12, 2019), Mr. Quimper had control and direction (by way of Prosum Management Inc., a corporation of which he owns 100% of the outstanding securities) over 8,967,845 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.71% of the then-outstanding Common Shares.

Between June 12, 2019 and the time at which he seized to have control and direction over 10% of the of the outstanding Common Shares (which occurred on October 21, 2019), Mr. Quimper has sold an aggregate of 642,208 Common Shares and purchased an aggregate of 8,000 Common Shares (for a net decrease of 634,208 Common Shares), as set forth in the table below. As a result, Mr. Quimper holds fewer than 10% of the outstanding Common Shares.





Date Number of Common Shares Sold Number of Common Shares Purchased Market Price per Common Share Total Consideration July 15, 2019 130,208 - Private sale $0.0008 $104.1664 July 15, 2019 100,000 - Private sale $0.99 $99,000 September 23, 2019 111,000 - TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") $0.9372 $104,029.20 September 24, 2019 20,000 - TSXV $0.95 $19,000 September 25, 2019 14,500 - TSXV $0.8586 $12,449.70 September 26, 2019 20,000 - TSXV $0.8445 $16,890 September 27, 2019 2,500 - TSXV $0.79 $1,975 September 27, 2019 2,500 - TSXV $0.81 $2,025 September 27, 2019 35,000 - TSXV $0.86 $30,100 September 27, 2019 10,000 - TSXV $0.87 $8,700 September 30, 2019 2,500 - TSXV $0.77 $1,925 September 30, 2019 2,500 - TSXV $0.78 $1,950 September 30, 2019 5,000 - TSXV $0.83 $4,150 October 11, 2019 1,000 - TSXV $0.55 $550 October 11, 2019 - 5,000 TSXV $0.54 $2,700 October 11, 2019 3,000 - TSXV $0.56 $1,680 October 11, 2019 3,500 - TSXV $0.57 $1,995 October 11, 2019 22,500 - TSXV $0.58 $13,050 October 11, 2019 44,500 - TSXV $0.60 $26,700 October 11, 2019 10,000 - TSXV $0.61 $6,100 October 11, 2019 3,500 - TSXV $0.62 $2,170 October 11, 2019 1,000 - TSXV $0.625 $625 October 11, 2019 2,000 - TSXV $0.64 $1,280 October 15, 2019 - 1,000 TSXV $0.53 $530 October 15, 2019 - 1,000 TSXV $0.54 $540 October 15, 2019 3,000 - TSXV $0.54 $1,620 October 15, 2019 - 1,000 TSXV $0.55 $550 October 15, 2019 1,000 - TSXV $0.56 $560 October 15, 2019 1,000 - TSXV $0.60 $600 October 16, 2019 500 - TSXV $0.51 $255 October 16, 2019 14,500 - TSXV $0.52 $7,540 October 16, 2019 5,000 - TSXV $0.53 $2,650 October 17, 2019 4,000 - TSXV $0.51 $2,040 October 17, 2019 10,000 - TSXV $0.52 $5,200 October 17, 2019 10,000 - TSXV $0.53 $5,300 October 17, 2019 5,000 - TSXV $0.54 $2,700 October 17, 2019 5,000 - TSXV $0.55 $2,750 October 18, 2019 4,000 - TSXV $0.51 $2,040 October 18, 2019 24,000 - TSXV $0.52 $12,480 October 18, 2019 2,000 - TSXV $0.53 $1,060 October 21, 2019 6,500 - TSXV $0.51 $3,315

Mr. Quimper is party to an escrow agreement dated June 12, 2019 (the "Escrow Agreement"), under which his Common Shares are held in escrow by TSX Trust Company and will be released as per the following schedule:

Date Number of Common Shares to be Released July 16, 2020 896,784 January 16, 2021 896,784 July 16, 2021 1,345,177 January 16, 2022 1,345,177 July 16, 2022 3,587,139

The Escrow Agreement does not limit Mr. Quimper's ability to exercise the voting rights attached to his Common Shares held in escrow.

A copy of the Escrow Agreement is available on SEDAR.

Mr. Quimper, whose address is 630 Sherbrooke Street West, Suite 301, Montreal, Quebec H3A 1E4, holds his securities of the Corporation for investment purposes. Depending upon the circumstances, Mr. Quimper may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Corporation or sell all or a portion of the securities of the Corporation previously acquired.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please contact:

Ali Amadee, Partner

Dentons Canada LLP

1 Place Ville Marie, 39th Floor

Montreal, QC H3B 4M7

(514) 878-8876

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52955