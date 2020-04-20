Log in
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The slight delay in BJ’s quarterly reporting is due solely to the evolving situation surrounding the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related efforts to contain the virus, which have necessitated that accounting personnel and outside advisors work from home.

The Company will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu with over 140 offerings has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 209 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants typically offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, dine-in service is currently not available, menu offerings and hours are limited, and four restaurants have temporarily been closed. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
