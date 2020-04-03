BJ Wholesale Club : Announces Additional Operational Changes to Support Health and Safety of Team Members and Members

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced additional operational changes to support the health and safety of its team members, members and communities. BJ’s will continue to provide essential services and serve its communities during this time.

“Our priority has been and remains the health and safety of our team members, members and communities. We deeply appreciate the hard work and dedication of our team members and we value the trust and confidence that our members have in us to provide them with essential services during this challenging time,” said Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’ve implemented significant new protocols to help promote a healthy and safe environment for members and team members. We will continue to take precautions following guidelines and recommendations from health experts and relevant federal and state agencies.”

BJ’s is implementing additional processes to support its team members and prioritize their health and wellbeing during this challenging time:

Temperature Checks for Team Members: In the coming weeks, BJ’s will begin to check the temperatures of team members as they report to work in all locations. All team members will enter through the designated employee entrance, regardless of start time. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, s/he will not be able to enter and will be directed to return home and seek medical care if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.

Masks and Gloves: In the coming weeks, BJ's will begin to make masks and gloves available, as supplies permit, to team members who want to wear them. BJ's will provide high-quality masks, but will not provide N95 respirators, which should be reserved for healthcare workers.

Increased Wages: BJ's previously announced that all hourly team members in its clubs, distribution centers and home office will earn an additional $2 per hour for each hour worked. The company is extending this wage increase for hourly team members in its clubs, distribution centers and home office for each hour worked through May 2, 2020.

Closed on Easter: All BJ's clubs will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 to give team members a day to rest and recharge.

All BJ’s clubs will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 to give team members a day to rest and recharge. Team Member Paid Leave: BJ’s previously issued an emergency paid leave policy to support team members during this time and allow them to stay home if they’re experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms or are quarantined.

Additionally, BJ’s is launching new measures to help ensure a healthy and safe shopping experience for its members and to support its communities.

Social Distancing: BJ’s has implemented new operational processes to encourage social distancing in its clubs, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements.

BJ’s has implemented new operational processes to encourage social distancing in its clubs, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Capacity Limits in Clubs : Starting Saturday, April 4, 2020, BJ’s will limit the number of members allowed inside clubs at one time. The number of members allowed in clubs will vary by location based on the square footage of each club. No more than 20% of a club’s total capacity will be allowed in the building at any given time. When possible, all members are encouraged to send only one person per household to shop in-club. This policy will help promote social distancing efforts and ensure a safer environment for members and team members.

Supporting our Hospitals: The BJ's Charitable Foundation is committed to nourishing communities and helping families thrive. In addition to the previous $500,000 donated to support COVID-19 relief efforts, the retailer's foundation will contribute another $500,000 to support hospitals throughout its footprint. In total, the BJ's Charitable Foundation has contributed $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, and BJ's clubs have donated countless items to first responders, healthcare workers and nonprofits to help support their communities.

Members can find their local club and check club hours by visiting bjs.com/locations. Additionally, members can shop online at bjs.com or get their groceries delivered at delivery.bjs.com.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club or sign up for membership by going to www.bjs.com.

