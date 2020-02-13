BJ Wholesale Club : Announces Grand Opening Date and Celebration for its Pensacola Club

BJ’s newest location will open on March 6, 2020 and will be the retailer’s first club in the area

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that it will open its newest club in Pensacola, Fla. on Friday, March 6, 2020. To celebrate, the retailer will host a grand opening celebration from Friday, March 6, 2020 through Sunday, March 8, 2020.

“At BJ’s, we help families save on everything they need, from fresh food and groceries to the latest electronics and apparel,” said Tom Condon, General Manager for BJ’s Wholesale Club in Pensacola. “We’re looking forward to opening our doors in March so that Pensacola shoppers can enjoy the convenience and value of a BJ’s membership.”

BJ’s will treat members to a variety of events, including:

March 6-8, 2020: BJ’s members and the local community will have the opportunity to sample food and beverages from leading brands, including BJ’s exclusive Wellsley Farms ® brand, at BJ’s grand opening celebration. The celebration will include fun activities for the whole family, such as balloon animals, face painting and appearances from well-loved brand mascots and characters.

BJ’s members and the local community will have the opportunity to sample food and beverages from leading brands, including BJ’s exclusive Wellsley Farms brand, at BJ’s grand opening celebration. The celebration will include fun activities for the whole family, such as balloon animals, face painting and appearances from well-loved brand mascots and characters. March 7, 2020: Shoppers can see Ryan Preece’s No. 37 Scott ® Brand Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series show car, which will be at the club on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the grand opening celebration. During the onsite appearance, shoppers can enter for a chance to win a Talladega Race Day grand prize to the Geico 500 on Sunday, April 26, 2020, thanks to BJ’s and Kimberly-Clark. *

Shoppers can see Ryan Preece’s No. 37 Scott Brand Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series show car, which will be at the club on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the grand opening celebration. During the onsite appearance, shoppers can enter for a chance to win a Talladega Race Day grand prize to the Geico 500 on Sunday, April 26, 2020, thanks to BJ’s and Kimberly-Clark. March 14-15, 2020: Post Cereals, the Official Cereal of Major League Soccer, is bringing excitement to BJ’s new club in Pensacola with giveaways and games for shoppers.

Post Cereals, the Official Cereal of Major League Soccer, is bringing excitement to BJ’s new club in Pensacola with giveaways and games for shoppers. March 20-22, 2020: BJ’s members will enjoy food and beverage samples from leading brands, including BJ’s exclusive Wellsley Farms brand.

BJ’s members will enjoy food and beverage samples from leading brands, including BJ’s exclusive Wellsley Farms brand. March 27-29, 2020 and April 3-5, 2020: BJ’s members can share the value and convenience of a BJ’s membership with a friend by participating in Shop with a Friend Weekend. Members can bring their non-member friend to the Shop with a Friend check-in table when they arrive to the club to receive their one-time shopping pass.

BJ’s club in Pensacola is located at 7005 N Davis Hwy and will also feature a BJ’s Gas® onsite, helping members save even more. The club will also include a Snack Shop, which offers members even more value. Members can enjoy BJ’s signature colossal cookie or a variety of other snacks as they shop the club with their families.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Pensacola or the local BJ’s Wholesale Club Membership Center located at 7000 N Davis Hwy in Pensacola.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Pensacola a fresh take on a wholesale club:

25% off grocery store prices ‡ : BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less.

: BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less. Coupon friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online. Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.

BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping. Big gas savings: BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day.

BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day. Everyday ClubVenience SM: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club and same-day grocery delivery.

*No Purchase Necessary. To enter the Sweepstakes, you must be a lawful permanent resident any of the 50 states and be 18 years of age or older as of March 7, 2020. Sweepstakes is void where restricted or prohibited by law. The 2020 Scott Products “Talladega Race Day” Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 AM. Eastern Standard Time ("EST") on March 7, 2020 and ends at 11:59 PM EST on March 7, 2020 ("Sweepstakes Period"). For complete rules visit: https://s.heyo.com/1c2ccc

‡25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 217 clubs and 143 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

