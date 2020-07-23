BJ Wholesale Club : Announces Monica Schwartz as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced Monica Schwartz will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective August 3, 2020. Schwartz will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the company’s digital business, and will report directly to BJ’s President and CEO, Lee Delaney.

“We remain committed to scaling our digital business and launching new offerings that deliver convenience and delight our members," said Lee Delaney, President and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re thrilled Monica is joining the team. Her extensive knowledge, experience and diverse background will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate our digital priorities and transform BJ’s Wholesale Club.”

BJ’s has built a robust digital offering. In recent years, the company has launched an improved website, mobile app, digital coupons, buy online, pick-up in club, same-day grocery delivery and more. Schwartz will continue to build on these capabilities and drive further enhancement to deliver value and convenience to members.

“I am excited to join the BJ’s team and look forward to working alongside a talented group of people to continue to scale and enhance the company’s digital capabilities,” Schwartz said. “BJ’s has made significant progress in its digital transformation and I look forward to partnering with the team to continue to build on this momentum and position the company for long-term success.”

Most recently, Schwartz was Vice President, Online Merchandising at Home Depot where she was responsible for leading the company’s online merchandising and category experience across desktop, mobile web and the app. Prior to Home Depot, Schwartz held various leadership positions at Nine West Holdings, Stuart Weitzman, David Yurman and eBay. She holds a Master of Business Administration from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Miami University.

