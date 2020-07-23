Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.    BJ

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

(BJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BJ Wholesale Club : Announces Monica Schwartz as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 06:46am EDT

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced Monica Schwartz will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective August 3, 2020. Schwartz will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the company’s digital business, and will report directly to BJ’s President and CEO, Lee Delaney.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005108/en/

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. announces Monica Schwartz as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective August 3, 2020.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. announces Monica Schwartz as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective August 3, 2020.

“We remain committed to scaling our digital business and launching new offerings that deliver convenience and delight our members," said Lee Delaney, President and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re thrilled Monica is joining the team. Her extensive knowledge, experience and diverse background will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate our digital priorities and transform BJ’s Wholesale Club.”

BJ’s has built a robust digital offering. In recent years, the company has launched an improved website, mobile app, digital coupons, buy online, pick-up in club, same-day grocery delivery and more. Schwartz will continue to build on these capabilities and drive further enhancement to deliver value and convenience to members.

“I am excited to join the BJ’s team and look forward to working alongside a talented group of people to continue to scale and enhance the company’s digital capabilities,” Schwartz said. “BJ’s has made significant progress in its digital transformation and I look forward to partnering with the team to continue to build on this momentum and position the company for long-term success.”

Most recently, Schwartz was Vice President, Online Merchandising at Home Depot where she was responsible for leading the company’s online merchandising and category experience across desktop, mobile web and the app. Prior to Home Depot, Schwartz held various leadership positions at Nine West Holdings, Stuart Weitzman, David Yurman and eBay. She holds a Master of Business Administration from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Miami University.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 218 clubs and 147 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDIN
06:46aBJ WHOLESALE CLUB : Announces Monica Schwartz as Senior Vice President, Chief Di..
BU
07/22BJ WHOLESALE CLUB :  BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Plans to Open Two New Clubs i..
BU
07/20BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB : Announces Opening of Newest BJ's Gas® in Chesterfield, Mic..
BU
07/09BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB : Announces Opening Date for its Chesterfield, Mich. Club
BU
06/22BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
05/29BJ WHOLESALE CLUB : WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and An..
AQ
05/21BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/21BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Record First Quarter Fiscal 2020 ..
BU
05/18BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
05/06BJ WHOLESALE CLUB : to Hold First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 537 M - -
Net income 2021 311 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 5 744 M 5 744 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 27 231
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 40,07 $
Last Close Price 41,44 $
Spread / Highest target 8,59%
Spread / Average Target -3,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Delaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Baldwin Executive Chairman
Robert W. Eddy Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, EVP
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Parent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.82.23%5 744
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION11.70%144 952
TARGET CORPORATION-3.95%61 572
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION25.11%49 124
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.08%44 262
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED53.56%14 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group