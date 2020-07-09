Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.    BJ

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

(BJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BJ's Wholesale Club : Announces Opening Date for its Chesterfield, Mich. Club

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BJ’s newest location will open on July 31, 2020

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Chesterfield, Mich. will open on Friday, July 31, 2020.

“We’re excited to open our doors at the end of July and provide our community with the convenience and value of a BJ’s membership,” said Malika Harris, General Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Chesterfield, Mich. “The safety of our members, team members and community is always our top priority. Our team members have been working hard to prepare for the opening with additional operational safety protocols to ensure a healthy and safe shopping environment. We’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received so far and look forward to providing essential services to the Chesterfield community.”

BJ’s has implemented operational protocols to help promote a healthy and safe environment for members and team members including:

  • Enhanced Cleaning Procedures: BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use.
  • Mask Requirement for Team Members and Members: BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields.
  • Temperature Checks for Team Members: BJ’s will check the temperatures of team members as they report to work. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, they will not be able to enter and will be directed to return home and seek medical care, if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.
  • Social Distancing: BJ’s will encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the club.

BJ’s club in Chesterfield is located at 45101 Town Center Blvd and will feature a BJ’s Gas® onsite, helping members save even more. The club will also include a Snack Shop, which offers members even more value. Members can enjoy BJ’s signature colossal cookie or a variety of other snacks as they shop the club with their families.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Chesterfield.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Chesterfield a fresh take on a wholesale club:

  • 25% off grocery store prices: BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less.
  • Coupon-friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online.
  • Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.
  • Big gas savings: BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day.
  • Everyday ClubVenienceSM: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pick-up, and same-day grocery delivery.

All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.

25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 218 clubs and 146 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDIN
06:01aBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB : Announces Opening Date for its Chesterfield, Mich. Club
BU
06/22BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
05/29BJ WHOLESALE CLUB : WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and An..
AQ
05/21BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/21BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Record First Quarter Fiscal 2020 ..
BU
05/18BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
05/06BJ WHOLESALE CLUB : to Hold First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
04/16BJ WHOLESALE CLUB : In Support of Frontline Heroes, BJ's Wholesale Club Announce..
BU
04/15BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
04/15BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Change to Board of Directors
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 503 M - -
Net income 2021 311 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 5 224 M 5 224 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 27 231
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,73 $
Last Close Price 37,69 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee Delaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Baldwin Executive Chairman
Robert W. Eddy Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, EVP
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Parent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.65.74%5 224
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION7.62%139 663
TARGET CORPORATION-8.20%58 852
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION19.59%46 954
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.88%42 151
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED56.67%14 928
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group