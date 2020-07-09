BJ's Wholesale Club : Announces Opening Date for its Chesterfield, Mich. Club

BJ’s newest location will open on July 31, 2020

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Chesterfield, Mich. will open on Friday, July 31, 2020.

“We’re excited to open our doors at the end of July and provide our community with the convenience and value of a BJ’s membership,” said Malika Harris, General Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Chesterfield, Mich. “The safety of our members, team members and community is always our top priority. Our team members have been working hard to prepare for the opening with additional operational safety protocols to ensure a healthy and safe shopping environment. We’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received so far and look forward to providing essential services to the Chesterfield community.”

BJ’s has implemented operational protocols to help promote a healthy and safe environment for members and team members including:

Enhanced Cleaning Procedures: BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use.

BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use. Mask Requirement for Team Members and Members: BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields.

BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields. Temperature Checks for Team Members: BJ’s will check the temperatures of team members as they report to work. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, they will not be able to enter and will be directed to return home and seek medical care, if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.

BJ’s will check the temperatures of team members as they report to work. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, they will not be able to enter and will be directed to return home and seek medical care, if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home. Social Distancing: BJ’s will encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the club.

BJ’s club in Chesterfield is located at 45101 Town Center Blvd and will feature a BJ’s Gas® onsite, helping members save even more. The club will also include a Snack Shop, which offers members even more value. Members can enjoy BJ’s signature colossal cookie or a variety of other snacks as they shop the club with their families.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Chesterfield.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Chesterfield a fresh take on a wholesale club:

25% off grocery store prices ‡ : BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less.

: BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less. Coupon-friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members can add coupons to their membership card from the BJ’s app or online. Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.

BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping. Big gas savings: BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day.

BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day. Everyday ClubVenienceSM: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pick-up, and same-day grocery delivery.

All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.

‡25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 218 clubs and 146 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

