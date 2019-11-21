Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates BJ's Wholesale Club

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. ("BJ's" or the "Company") (NYSE: BJ).

On November 21, 2019, BJ's issued a press release and held a conference call to report on the Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the quarter ending November 2, 2019. Reportedly, the Company's third quarter comparable sales growth of 1.1% fell short of analyst estimates for comparable sales growth of about 2% During the Company's conference call, CEO Christopher Baldwin said that BJ's had faced "unique challenges" in the third quarter, including "a shift in the timing and scope of promotions, and warmer than normal weather in October, which affected our seasonal apparel and cold weather related general merchandise products." Although CEO Baldwin said the Company was "well-positioned" for the fourth quarter, the Company also lowered its full year sales outlook to approximately $12.9 million from its prior 2019 outlook of between $12.9 million and $13.2 million.

Following this news, BJ's shares fell $2.09 per share, or 8%, to close at $23.84 per share.

If you purchased BJ's shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(800) 290-1952

(212) 687-1980

Fax: (212) 687-7714

E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

350 Sansome Street, Suite 400

San Francisco, California 94104

(415) 772-4700

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP