Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Björn Borg AB (publ)    BORG   SE0012455350

BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)

(BORG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Björn Borg publ : BJÖRN BORG AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY – MARCH 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2020

  • The Group's net sales decreased 8.6 percent to SEK 172.0 million (188.2). Excluding currency effects, sales were down 10.4 percent.
  • Net sales for own e-commerce increased with 23 percent to SEK 17.5 million (14.2). Net sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 52.7 million (53.4), a decrease of 1.4 percent.
  • The gross profit margin was 54.1 percent (56.8).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 7.2 million (18.5).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 10.6 million (16.9).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.42 (0.67).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO

'In the first two months of 2020 we saw good year-over-year growth, but the quarter ended with a big drop in revenue as a result of the restrictions introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In spite of this, we continued to grow in Germany, by 28 percent, driven by collaborations with e-tailers. In Finland we grew 15 percent year-over-year and our own e-commerce grew 23 percent in the quarter. Maintaining liquidity is very important and at the date of publishing this report the company has SEK 163 million in available liquidity', commented CEO Henrik Bunge.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Bunge, CEO, telephone +46 8 506 33 700
Jens Nyström, CFO, telephone +46 8 506 33 700

This information is information that Björn Borg AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on May 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm (CET).

Disclaimer

Björn Borg AB published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 17:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)
01:10pBJÖRN BORG PUBL : BJÖRN BORG AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY – MARCH 2020
PU
01:01pBJÖRN BORG PUBL : Björn borg ab interim report january - march 2020
AQ
05/12BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Björn Borg announces new date for the annual general meeting a..
PU
04/29BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Björn Borg announces date of the annual general meeting and up..
AQ
04/22BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Update on the impact of the Corona virus on the Björn Borg Gro..
AQ
04/14BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Björn borg postpones the annual general meeting
AQ
04/03BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Proposal by the Nomination Committee regarding the Board of Di..
AQ
03/20BJÖRN BORG PUBL : The Björn Borg Group is affected by the corona virus – w..
PU
03/20BJÖRN BORG PUBL : The Björn Borg Group is affected by the corona virus - withdra..
AQ
03/01BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg continues collaboratio..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 779 M
EBIT 2019 68,0 M
Net income 2019 55,0 M
Debt 2019 130 M
Yield 2019 19,0%
P/E ratio 2019 4,83x
P/E ratio 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 265 M
Chart BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Björn Borg AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 28,00  SEK
Last Close Price 10,52  SEK
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 166%
Spread / Lowest Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Bunge Chief Executive Officer
Heiner Olbrich Chairman
Jens Nyström Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Lövstedt Independent Director
Mats H. Nilsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)-57.23%27
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-19.11%182 807
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.98%29 905
VF CORPORATION-44.02%20 825
MONCLER S.P.A.-18.22%8 728
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED3.75%8 353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group