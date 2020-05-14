Björn Borg publ : BJÖRN BORG AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY – MARCH 2020

JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2020

The Group's net sales decreased 8.6 percent to SEK 172.0 million (188.2). Excluding currency effects, sales were down 10.4 percent.

Net sales for own e-commerce increased with 23 percent to SEK 17.5 million (14.2). Net sales for own e-commerce and e-tailers amounted to SEK 52.7 million (53.4), a decrease of 1.4 percent.

The gross profit margin was 54.1 percent (56.8).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 7.2 million (18.5).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 10.6 million (16.9).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.42 (0.67).

QUOTE FROM THE CEO

'In the first two months of 2020 we saw good year-over-year growth, but the quarter ended with a big drop in revenue as a result of the restrictions introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In spite of this, we continued to grow in Germany, by 28 percent, driven by collaborations with e-tailers. In Finland we grew 15 percent year-over-year and our own e-commerce grew 23 percent in the quarter. Maintaining liquidity is very important and at the date of publishing this report the company has SEK 163 million in available liquidity', commented CEO Henrik Bunge.



