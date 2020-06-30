Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Björn Borg AB (publ)    BORG   SE0012455350

BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)

(BORG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Björn Borg publ : REPORT FROM BJÖRN BORG'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:59am EDT

The Annual General Meeting of Björn Borg AB was held at 10.00 a.m. on 30 June 2020 at the company's offices in Stockholm.

Financial accounts and disposition of the company's profit

The Annual General Meeting adopted the parent company's and the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for the year 2019. The Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend shall be paid to the shareholders, instead the total profit amounting to SEK 139 337 030 is being carried forward.

Directors and remuneration

The Directors Alessandra Cama, Anette Klintfält, Fredrik Lövstedt, Mats H Nilsson and Heiner Olbrich were re-elected, and Heiner Olbrich was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Further the Meeting resolved on remuneration to the Board in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, ((i) with SEK 420,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 180,000 to each of the other Directors, (ii) with SEK 16,000 to each of the members of the remuneration committee and SEK 27,000 to the Chairman of the remuneration committee, and (iii) SEK 55,000 to each of the members of the audit committee and SEK 80,000 to the Chairman of the audit committee) however, including the reduction resulting from the Directors announcement to abstain from 30 percent of the remuneration proposed by the nomination committee due to Covid19.

Auditors

It was resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Meeting also decided that fair remuneration to the auditors shall be paid on approved accounts.

Authorization to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors, until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles on one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The reasons for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be to enable directed share issues for the purpose of acquisitions of companies or businesses, in whole or in part, alternatively for raising capital to be used for such acquisitions.

Amendment of the articles of association

The Annual General Meeting resolved to amend the articles of association in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

Guidelines for remuneration to the executive management

The Meeting adopted the Board of Directors' proposal regarding guidelines for remuneration to the executive management.

Nomination committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved on the instruction to the nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

Documents from the AGM are available for download here

Fredrik Lövstedt, Director of the Board

Mobile: 0708-59 54 80

e-post: fredrik.lovstedt@bjornborg.com

Disclaimer

Björn Borg AB published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)
04:59aBJÖRN BORG PUBL : Report from björn borg's annual general meeting 2020
PU
04:46aBJÖRN BORG PUBL : Report from björn borg's annual general meeting 2020
AQ
06/24BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Further update on the impact of the Corona virus on the Björn ..
AQ
06/09BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Björn Borg Annual Report 2019
AQ
05/28BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Björn Borg AB (publ)
AQ
05/14BJÖRN BORG PUBL : BJÖRN BORG AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY – MARCH 2020
PU
05/14BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Björn borg ab interim report january - march 2020
AQ
05/12BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Björn Borg announces new date for the annual general meeting a..
PU
04/29BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Björn Borg announces date of the annual general meeting and up..
AQ
04/22BJÖRN BORG PUBL : Update on the impact of the Corona virus on the Björn Borg Gro..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 757 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net income 2019 38,9 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
Net Debt 2019 262 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 345 M 37,0 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Björn Borg AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Bunge Chief Executive Officer
Heiner Olbrich Chairman
Jens Nyström Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Lövstedt Independent Director
Mats H. Nilsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJÖRN BORG AB (PUBL)-45.74%37
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-5.96%218 884
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.27.06%37 699
VF CORPORATION-39.43%22 259
MONCLER S.P.A.-14.40%9 714
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED2.36%7 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group