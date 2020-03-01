Björn Borg publ : Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg continues collaboration with DPM Studio for SS20

Following up the popular AW19 collaboration, Björn Borg and DPM Studio are now continuing their partnership with a new capsule collection for SS20.

The London based designer Hardy Blechman joins forces with sports fashion brand Björn Borg for a new capsule collection SS20, following up the previous DPM release in AW19. This season's collaboration offers a tiger-striped pattern that travels across Sports Apparel categories for both men and women.

'Building on a traditional Tigerstripe base, DPM: Tigerstripe Murale nods toward camouflage of the Vietnam war era. It also incorporates notions of cracked and weathered desert terrain - further reinforcing the natural roots of camouflage as a symbol of nature and art.', says Hardy Blechman. His interest in camouflage has been lifelong, yet it wasn't until he began to study the topic that he came to realise the main allure was the natural colour palette that subconsciously suggests a union with nature. The collaboration aims to spread the peaceful use of camouflage and further dissociate it from military associations.

DPM has previously done collaborations with the likes of North Face, Nike, Rebook to mention a few brands.

The collection consists of 18 pieces, a mix of performance tights, tops, hoodies, t-shirts and underwear, and is available online and in stores.

ABOUT HARDY BLECHMAN:

Hardy Blechman is a London based designer and founder of the brand maharishi (meaning 'great seer' or 'great vision in clothing'). Having spent close to a decade studying and researching about camouflage patterns - Blechman published the 944 pages long book 'DPM - Disruptive Pattern Material' in 2004. Wishing to detach camouflage from its military symbolism, Blechman wants to promote its roots in nature and extent use within contemporary art, fashion and design.

