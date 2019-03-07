BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. : Launches Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (“BJ’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BJ)
announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of
17,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders,
pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form S-1. Such selling
stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 shares of the Company's common
stock. BJ’s will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the
shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders and
will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than
underwriting discounts and commissions.
BofA Merrill Lynch is serving as underwriter for the offering.
A shelf registration statement relating to the offering was filed with
the SEC on February 11, 2019 and it became effective on February 15,
2019 and a prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) was filed on
February 21, 2019. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and
the registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related
to this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting
EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the
prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the
offering may also be obtained by contacting BofA Merrill Lynch,
NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC
28255-0001 Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email:
dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a
prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in
Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is the
leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United
States. The Company currently operates 216 clubs and 138 BJ’s Gas®
locations in 16 states.
The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE: BJ).
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain
statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its
current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they
believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are
reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and
involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are
beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and
uncertainties that may cause BJ’s actual results, performance or
achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance
or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
