Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc    BJ

BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC

(BJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. : Launches Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:57pm EST

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (“BJ’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BJ) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form S-1. Such selling stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 shares of the Company's common stock. BJ’s will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Merrill Lynch is serving as underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 11, 2019 and it became effective on February 15, 2019 and a prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) was filed on February 21, 2019. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and the registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The Company currently operates 216 clubs and 138 BJ’s Gas® locations in 16 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BJ’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDING
04:57pBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Launches Follow-On Offering by Selling Stoc..
BU
06:06aBJS WHOLESALE CLUB : BJ's Wholesale Club to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch..
BU
03/06BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/06BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Record Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018..
BU
02/20BJS WHOLESALE CLUB : BJ's Wholesale Club to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fi..
BU
01/03BJS WHOLESALE CLUB : BJ's Wholesale Club to Participate in the 21st Annual ICR C..
BU
2018BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
2018BJS WHOLESALE CLUB : BJ's Wholesale Club Names Christopher Peterson to Board of ..
BU
2018BJS WHOLESALE CLUB : Has Santa Been Stumped? Americans Are Running Out of Gift I..
BU
2018BJS WHOLESALE CLUB : BJ's Charitable Foundation Donates $100,000 to Forgotten Ha..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 13 363 M
EBIT 2020 388 M
Net income 2020 215 M
Debt 2020 1 528 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,49
P/E ratio 2021 15,81
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Capitalization 3 506 M
Chart BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,7 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Desroches Executive Vice President-Club Operations
Robert W. Eddy CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Cameron Breitner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC15.61%3 506
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION7.62%96 569
THE TJX COMPANIES15.47%64 037
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V0.54%45 360
TARGET CORPORATION14.99%40 129
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION10.35%31 354
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.