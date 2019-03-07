BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. : Launches Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (“BJ’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BJ) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form S-1. Such selling stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 shares of the Company's common stock. BJ’s will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Merrill Lynch is serving as underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 11, 2019 and it became effective on February 15, 2019 and a prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) was filed on February 21, 2019. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and the registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 Attention: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The Company currently operates 216 clubs and 138 BJ’s Gas® locations in 16 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BJ’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

