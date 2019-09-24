BJ's Wholesale Club : Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Members can Seize the Savings on BJs.com beginning at midnight on Thanksgiving

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) today announced that its clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday. BJ’s members can Seize the Savings on BJs.com starting at midnight on Thanksgiving, when the company releases its Black Friday Doorbusters. This season, BJ’s members will be able to shop outstanding holiday deals on a huge range of items including TVs, small appliances, tires, exclusive toys, technology, furniture and more.

“We value our members and hard-working team members, and we believe that Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to enjoy the holiday together,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, club operations officer. “We look forward to opening our doors and offering our members incredible deals on Black Friday at 7 a.m. For members eager to Seize the Savings, they can shop on BJs.com, which is always open and will have our Black Friday Doorbusters available at midnight on Thanksgiving.”

This year marks the thirteenth consecutive year that BJ’s clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday morning, members will be greeted with incredible savings on top-of-the-line technology, the hottest holiday toys, unique holiday décor and fashionable apparel. Following Black Friday, BJ’s will kick-off its holiday hours.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holiday Hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 29: 7 a.m. open, normal closing hours

Saturday, Nov. 30: 8 a.m. open, normal closing hours

Sunday, Dec. 1: Check with your local club for extended hours during the holiday season

With BJ’s Everyday ClubVenienceSM, members can shop however they want with convenient shopping options like the BJ’s app, BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, same-day delivery, digital coupons and two-day shipping on household essentials with BJ’s Stocked.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. The company currently operates 217 clubs and 141 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

