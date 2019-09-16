Log in
BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC

(BJ)
BJs Wholesale Club : BJ's Wholesale Club Names Lee Delaney President

Focused Commercial Organization to Drive Long-Term Growth

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading warehouse club operator on the East Coast, announced that Lee Delaney has been named President, effective immediately. Delaney, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, will lead BJ's retail, e-commerce and membership operations in addition to his current responsibilities for merchandising, supply chain and marketing. He will continue to report to Christopher J. Baldwin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Lee Delaney, President, BJ's Wholesale Club (Photo: Business Wire)

Lee Delaney, President, BJ's Wholesale Club (Photo: Business Wire)

"Lee's strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in transforming BJ's Wholesale Club," Baldwin said. "We are creating a focused commercial organization that will provide outstanding member service by delivering great products at unbeatable value. Under Lee's leadership, the new organization will build on our progress as we continue our transformation, driving long-term, profitable growth. I look forward to continuing to partner with Lee to transform BJ's Wholesale Club."

Prior to joining BJ's in 2016, Delaney was a partner in the Boston office of Bain & Company, and a leader in the firm's Consumer Products practice. While at Bain, Delaney advised clients on corporate strategy, created new market entry plans, supported client acquisitions and advised on efficiency programs. Prior to joining Bain in 1996, Delaney worked for Electronic Data Systems and Deloitte Consulting advising clients on a variety of engagements. Delaney holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Massachusetts.

"We have great opportunities ahead of us, and I'm thrilled to lead a strong team as we execute our strategic priorities," Delaney said. "The new structure will enable us to create a seamless membership experience from acquisition to renewal while providing the outstanding value and service that members expect from BJ's Wholesale Club. I look forward to building on our momentum as we continue our transformation."

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. The company currently operates 217 clubs and 141 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 287 M
EBIT 2020 383 M
Net income 2020 207 M
Debt 2020 1 575 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,45x
Capitalization 3 753 M
Chart BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,63  $
Last Close Price 27,44  $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Desroches Executive Vice President-Club Operations
Robert W. Eddy CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Cameron Breitner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC23.83%3 753
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION43.29%128 374
TARGET CORPORATION63.40%55 175
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V15.41%52 025
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION45.98%40 560
BURLINGTON STORES INC19.45%12 786
