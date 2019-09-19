Log in
BJs Wholesale Club : BJ's Wholesale Club Names Maile Clark and Michelle Gloeckler to Board of Directors; Appoints Judy Werthauser as Chair of Compensation Committee

09/19/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

Company completes transition from private-equity ownership to fully independent public company

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced that Maile Clark and Michelle Gloeckler have been named to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The company also announced that Judy Werthauser, who joined BJ’s board late in 2018 as an independent director, has been appointed Chair of the Compensation Committee.

“We’re pleased to add Maile and Michelle to our board of directors,” said Christopher J. Baldwin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “They bring diverse backgrounds and deep strategic knowledge that will be particularly valuable as we continue to transform BJ’s Wholesale Club. Maile’s expertise in the investment management industry and Michelle’s extensive experience in retail and consumer goods will enable us to deliver long-term profitable growth.”

The company also announced that Nishad Chande, Kristofer Galashan and Lars Haegg will be stepping down from the board, as the company has completed the transition to a fully independent public company from private-equity ownership.

Chande, a senior managing director at CVC, joined BJ’s board in 2018, Galashan, a partner at Leonard Green, joined in 2011 and Haegg, a partner at CVC, joined in 2012. The CVC and Leonard Green funds are no longer BJ’s shareholders.

“I want to thank Nishad, Kris and Lars for their dedication and contributions to our company,” Baldwin said.

Clark spent twenty-five years working in the investment management industry analyzing and evaluating global consumer discretionary companies. She previously worked with MFS Investment Management, Scudder Kemper Investments and Wellington Management and retired from the investment management industry in 2018. Clark currently is a member of the Boston Ballet Board of Overseers. She holds a BS in Finance from Boston University and is a CFA charter holder and designated Financial Expert under SEC guidelines.

Gloeckler is a retail executive with more than thirty years of experience in retail, consumer-packaged goods, merchandising, sourcing, manufacturing and strategy. Most recently, she was the executive vice president, Chief Merchant for Academy Sports & Outdoors, a sporting goods retailer. Prior to that, Gloeckler held a number of leadership positions at Walmart, where she led their health and wellness unit and US Manufacturing initiative and The Hershey Company. Gloeckler currently serves on the board of Hill Biosystems, an agricultural technology company, and The University of Michigan Dean’s Advisory Council. She holds a BA in Communication and Psychology from the University of Michigan.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 217 clubs and 141 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 287 M
EBIT 2020 383 M
Net income 2020 207 M
Debt 2020 1 575 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 3 594 M
Chart BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,67  $
Last Close Price 26,28  $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Desroches Executive Vice President-Club Operations
Robert W. Eddy CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Cameron Breitner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJS WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC18.59%3 594
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION43.55%128 608
TARGET CORPORATION61.86%54 654
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V13.53%50 072
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION44.99%40 283
BURLINGTON STORES INC21.72%13 029
