BJs Wholesale Club : BJ's Wholesale Club Names Maile Clark and Michelle Gloeckler to Board of Directors; Appoints Judy Werthauser as Chair of Compensation Committee

Company completes transition from private-equity ownership to fully independent public company

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced that Maile Clark and Michelle Gloeckler have been named to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The company also announced that Judy Werthauser, who joined BJ’s board late in 2018 as an independent director, has been appointed Chair of the Compensation Committee.

“We’re pleased to add Maile and Michelle to our board of directors,” said Christopher J. Baldwin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “They bring diverse backgrounds and deep strategic knowledge that will be particularly valuable as we continue to transform BJ’s Wholesale Club. Maile’s expertise in the investment management industry and Michelle’s extensive experience in retail and consumer goods will enable us to deliver long-term profitable growth.”

The company also announced that Nishad Chande, Kristofer Galashan and Lars Haegg will be stepping down from the board, as the company has completed the transition to a fully independent public company from private-equity ownership.

Chande, a senior managing director at CVC, joined BJ’s board in 2018, Galashan, a partner at Leonard Green, joined in 2011 and Haegg, a partner at CVC, joined in 2012. The CVC and Leonard Green funds are no longer BJ’s shareholders.

“I want to thank Nishad, Kris and Lars for their dedication and contributions to our company,” Baldwin said.

Clark spent twenty-five years working in the investment management industry analyzing and evaluating global consumer discretionary companies. She previously worked with MFS Investment Management, Scudder Kemper Investments and Wellington Management and retired from the investment management industry in 2018. Clark currently is a member of the Boston Ballet Board of Overseers. She holds a BS in Finance from Boston University and is a CFA charter holder and designated Financial Expert under SEC guidelines.

Gloeckler is a retail executive with more than thirty years of experience in retail, consumer-packaged goods, merchandising, sourcing, manufacturing and strategy. Most recently, she was the executive vice president, Chief Merchant for Academy Sports & Outdoors, a sporting goods retailer. Prior to that, Gloeckler held a number of leadership positions at Walmart, where she led their health and wellness unit and US Manufacturing initiative and The Hershey Company. Gloeckler currently serves on the board of Hill Biosystems, an agricultural technology company, and The University of Michigan Dean’s Advisory Council. She holds a BA in Communication and Psychology from the University of Michigan.

