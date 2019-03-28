BKW inaugurates new wind farm in Norway

Over the last few days, BKW inaugurated an onshore wind farm in Marker in south-east Norway. With an installed capacity of 54 MW, the wind farm will produce 193 GWh of electricity per year, which is equivalent to the energy requirements of 43,000 Swiss households.In doing so, BKW is furthering its commitment to CO2-neutral energy production and consolidating its role as a leading Swiss operator of wind farms both in Switzerland and abroad.

Construction began in autumn 2017 and has progressed according to plan. The final wind turbine was connected to the grid a few days ago. Proxima Scandinavia, a BKW subsidiary specialising in wind farms in Scandinavia, was in charge of project management during the construction phase and will continue in this role during the operation phase. In addition to the construction and acquisition of onshore wind farms, BKW is also expanding its Services business, both on- and offshore.

With a hub height of 142 m and 68 m rotor blades, the wind park's 15 turbines are the largest on Norwegian soil. When combined with its existing share in Fosen Vind, the largest onshore wind farm project in Europe, the new wind farm means that BKW now commands an installed capacity of 173 MW in Norway. The first Fosen Vind turbines began operation at the end of 2018, and the last turbines will join the grid at the end of 2020.

The wind conditions and the profitability of the sites make wind farms in Norway an attractive investment. BKW also benefits from a broad wind power portfolio, from both a geographical and a regulatory perspective. BKW operates wind farms in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France and Norway.