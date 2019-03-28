Log in
BKW AG

(BKW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/28 05:39:13 am
66.85 CHF   +0.38%
05:05aBKW inaugurates new wind farm in Norway
TE
03/19BKW successfully positioned in growth markets
TE
2018Antje Kanngiesser appointed to Group Executive Board
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BKW inaugurates new wind farm in Norway

0
03/28/2019 | 05:05am EDT

BKW inaugurates new wind farm in Norway

Leading role in wind farm operation consolidated

Bern/ Marker, 28 March 2019

Over the last few days, BKW inaugurated an onshore wind farm in Marker in south-east Norway. With an installed capacity of 54 MW, the wind farm will produce 193 GWh of electricity per year, which is equivalent to the energy requirements of 43,000 Swiss households.In doing so, BKW is furthering its commitment to CO2-neutral energy production and consolidating its role as a leading Swiss operator of wind farms both in Switzerland and abroad.

Construction began in autumn 2017 and has progressed according to plan. The final wind turbine was connected to the grid a few days ago. Proxima Scandinavia, a BKW subsidiary specialising in wind farms in Scandinavia, was in charge of project management during the construction phase and will continue in this role during the operation phase. In addition to the construction and acquisition of onshore wind farms, BKW is also expanding its Services business, both on- and offshore.

With a hub height of 142 m and 68 m rotor blades, the wind park's 15 turbines are the largest on Norwegian soil. When combined with its existing share in Fosen Vind, the largest onshore wind farm project in Europe, the new wind farm means that BKW now commands an installed capacity of 173 MW in Norway. The first Fosen Vind turbines began operation at the end of 2018, and the last turbines will join the grid at the end of 2020.

The wind conditions and the profitability of the sites make wind farms in Norway an attractive investment. BKW also benefits from a broad wind power portfolio, from both a geographical and a regulatory perspective. BKW operates wind farms in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France and Norway.

Further information:

You can find here an interview with Tormod Nyberg, CEO of Proxima Scandinavia AS.




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 2 652 M
EBIT 2019 337 M
Net income 2019 205 M
Debt 2019 648 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 16,53
P/E ratio 2020 13,18
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 3 516 M
Chart BKW AG
Duration : Period :
BKW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BKW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 86,3  CHF
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chief Executive Officer
Urs Gasche Chairman
Ronald Frank Trächsel Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Services
Thomas Zinniker Head-Information & Communication Technology
Hartmut Geldmacher Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BKW AG-3.06%3 533
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.56%93 243
DUKE ENERGY CORP6.06%66 601
ENEL13.05%65 285
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.53%61 458
IBERDROLA12.34%57 027
