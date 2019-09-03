Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  BKW AG    BKW   CH0130293662

BKW AG

(BKW)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/02 11:31:56 am
64.3 CHF   -0.46%
01:05aBKW significantly increases revenue and profit
TE
08/29Philipp Hänggi to join the BKW Executive Board
TE
07/01Green bond successfully issued
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BKW significantly increases revenue and profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:05am EDT

BKW significantly increases revenue and profit

BKW AG half-year figures 2019

Bern, 3 September 2019

With the profitable expansion of its Services business and its strong international trading, BKW increased revenue by 7% over the previous year's period to reach CHF 1,370 million. The net profit increased by 59% to reach CHF 201 million. Operating cash flow grew by 27% to CHF 132 billion. The transformation of BKW towards a leading energy and infrastructure service provider is progressing well.

in CHF millions

HY 2018

HY 2019

Revenue

1'281

1'370

+7%

Net profit

126

201

+59%

Operating cash flow

104

132

+27%

Comparable operating profit (EBIT)

171*

207

+21%

* EBIT for the first half of 2018 without one-off effect from the change in benefit plan of the BKW pension fund

The operating result (EBIT) for the first half of 2019 was CHF 207 million, 21% higher than the corresponding figure last year - despite the negative effect of electricity prices, which remain significant (CHF -60 million). During the first half of 2018, the reported EBIT was positively impacted by a special effect from benefit plan changes in the BKW pension plan. Net profit for the first half of 2019 was CHF 201 million, 59% higher than the previous year. The comparable figure even increased by 135%. This increase in net profit is attributable to the strong operating result as well as the positive performance of the decommissioning and waste disposal funds. Operating cash flow grew by 27% to CHF 132 million.

In the first half of 2019, BKW invested a total of CHF 141 million. Around half of this was invested into the strategic growth areas of Services and renewable energies.

Services business continues its profitable trajectory

Once again, the first half of 2019 was marked by transformation and growth. BKW is advancing toward its goal of being a leading energy and infrastructure service provider. More than two thirds of its approximately 8,000 employees work in the Services business area (Building Solutions, Engineering and Infra Services). Meanwhile, Services showed growth in the two-figure range: It contributes around CHF 475 million (+20%) to BKW's total operating income - around one third. EBIT increased disproportionately (+29%). BKW's international network now consists of over 100 companies.

Energy: negative electricity price impact more than offset

The Energy business area encompasses the areas of production, trading and sales. Due to the electricity sales that were hedged three years ago, BKW had to absorb negative energy price effects of around CHF 60 million during the first half of 2019. These negative energy price effects could, however, be more than compensated for through successful trading, an increase in market share among business customers and cost-cutting measures. These successful measures saw an increase in EBIT of the Energy business by 59% to reach CHF 115 million.

In the first half of 2019, BKW continued with its realignment of the Energy business. This realignment includes the decommissioning of the Mühleberg Nuclear Power Plant. The plant will be taken off the grid on 20 December 2019. The project is on schedule and on budget. The first decommissioning of a nuclear power plant in Switzerland stands as a symbol for the successful transformation of BKW.

Grid: stable contribution to results

The Grid business area builds, operates and maintains BKW's own distribution grid system. At CHF 265 million, revenue from Grid business was 5% lower than the previous year's figure. This decrease was largely due to lower power volumes as a result of weather conditions, and lower costs associated with upstream networks. The operating result of CHF 91 million remains at an overall stable level.

Outlook

BKW will continue its strategy in the second half of 2019 with the rapid expansion of its Services and Wind business. On the basis of its highly positive half-year results, BKW has increased its previously communicated financial forecast for the present financial year. It now expects an operating result in the CHF 350 to 370 million range (previously: CHF 320 to 340 million).

You can find a video interview with BKW CEO Suzanne Thoma on the first half of 2019 here. The image material is free to use.

A short video presentation on BKW's 2019 half-year figures can be seen here. You can also find it on BKW's social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Behind compelling results lies a strong network of people who come together and share ideas. "Regional base, international reach" - BKW works with its customers to find the best solutions. Over the course of the year, a video series has been offering insights into solutions in the areas of BKW Building Solutions, BKW Engineering, BKW Infra Services, BKW Energy and BKW Power Grid: www.bkw.ch/solutions

You can find further information on the first half of 2019 at www.bkw.ch/hyr19 and the download centre.

Disclaimer

The expectations and forward-looking statements expressed in this document are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. This means that the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the expectations and statements. This press release is issued in German, French, English and Italian. The German text is the authoritative version.

BKW

The BKW Group is a Bern-based international energy and infrastructure company. It employs approximately 8,000 people. Its company network and extensive expertise allow it to offer its customers a full range of integrated solutions. The Group plans, builds and operates infrastructure to produce and supply energy to businesses, households and the public sector, and offers digital business models for renewable energies. Today, the BKW Group portfolio comprises everything from engineering consultancy and planning for energy, infrastructure and environmental projects to integrated offers in the field of building technology and the construction, servicing and maintenance of energy, telecommunications, transport and water networks.

The registered shares of BKW AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BKW AG
01:05aBKW significantly increases revenue and profit
TE
08/29Philipp Hänggi to join the BKW Executive Board
TE
07/01Green bond successfully issued
TE
05/28BKW AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13Hermann Ineichen to leave BKW at the end of 2019
TE
03/28BKW inaugurates new wind farm in Norway
TE
03/19BKW successfully positioned in growth markets
TE
2018Antje Kanngiesser appointed to Group Executive Board
TE
2018BKW issues a CHF 200 million bond
TE
2018Growth thanks to Services business
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 2 715 M
EBIT 2019 337 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Debt 2019 639 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,48x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
Capitalization 3 391 M
Chart BKW AG
Duration : Period :
BKW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BKW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 86,25  CHF
Last Close Price 64,30  CHF
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chief Executive Officer
Urs Gasche Chairman
Ronald Frank Trächsel Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Services
Thomas Zinniker Head-Information & Communication Technology
Hartmut Geldmacher Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BKW AG-5.97%3 443
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.04%104 962
ENEL SPA30.73%73 734
DUKE ENERGY CORP7.46%67 570
IBERDROLA34.54%65 432
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.63%63 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group