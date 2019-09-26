Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  BKW AG    BKW   CH0130293662

BKW AG

(BKW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ingenhoven architects, a pioneer in resource and energy efficient architecture, joins BKW Engineering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 01:05am EDT

ingenhoven architects, a pioneer in resource and energy efficient architecture, joins BKW Engineering

The prestigious German general planner is set to enhance the BKW Engineering network

Bern, 26 September 2019

BKW Engineering is greatly expanding its focus on energy- and resource-efficient building planning. ingenhoven architects is among the top experts in Germany and one of the most prestigious general planners for international infrastructure projects. For years, the company has repeatedly set new standards in ecological construction and sustainable architecture. The company will be enhancing the strategic focus areas of BKW Engineering and the entire BKW Group.

Founded in 1985 by Christoph Ingenhoven, ingenhoven architects is based in Düsseldorf and works on projects around the world. The company has a staff of around 120 multidisciplinary employees. ingenhofen architects is a pioneer in sustainable design and building planning to reduce the emissions and energy consumption of large construction projects. The company's patented comprehensive supergreen® sustainability concept places a fundamental emphasis on energy and resource consumption throughout the entire life cycle of a building. Considering that construction in modern industrialised nations makes up a third of total consumption, this integrated approach addresses challenges such as climate change and global resource consumption.

Since its founding, ingenhoven architects has won more than 170 architectural awards, including the 2006 Global Holcim Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the industry worldwide. Reference projects for ground-breaking ecological construction projects include the Swarovski headquarters in Männedorf, Switzerland, and RWE tower in Essen, Germany. Projects currently in progress at ingenhoven architects include the redevelopment of Düsseldorf's urban core. The company is a major pioneer in ecological urban development and therefore a relevant player when it comes to addressing the megatrends surrounding urbanisation and climate change.

Sole proprietor and founder Christoph Ingenhoven is a founding member of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and the federal foundation known as the Bundesstiftung Baukultur. Following admittance to the BKW Engineering network, Christoph Ingenhoven will retain responsibility for the company as Chairman and Design Principal.

ingenhoven architects represents a strategic enhancement to the BKW Engineering network's general planning, ecological architecture, sustainable building and energy efficiency. Thanks to this and to the other companies in the network, BKW Engineering is stepping up the pace of its strategy to offer design and planning services for large projects from a single source.

BKW

The BKW Group is a Bern-based international energy and infrastructure company. It currently employs 8,000 people. Its company network and extensive expertise allow it to offer its customers a full range of integrated solutions. The Group plans, builds and operates infrastructure to produce and supply energy to businesses, households and the public sector, and offers digital business models for renewable energies. Today, the BKW Group portfolio comprises everything from engineering consultancy and planning for energy, infrastructure and environmental projects to integrated offers in the field of building technology and the construction, servicing and maintenance of energy, telecommunications, transport and water networks.

The registered shares of BKW AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

BKW Engineering

BKW Engineering brings 35 successful companies from Germany, Austria and Switzerland together under one umbrella. With its regional base and international network, BKW Engineering offers comprehensive, integrated solutions in the areas of infrastructure, environment and energy - a competent partner at the customer's side in every project phase. BKW Engineering can call on a network of around 3,000 experts in over 65 locations throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

ingenhoven architects

Founded by Christoph Ingenhoven in 1985, ingenhoven architects is one of the world's leading pioneers in sustainable architecture and has won numerous competitions and awards. The firm develops and builds projects of any size and typology in almost all areas of the world. Using the term supergreen®, the firm pursues a comprehensive sustainability concept. With this concept, ingenhoven architects fulfils or exceeds the highest green building standards in the world, such as LEED, Green Star, BREEAM, DGNB and CASBEE. The firm first attracted international attention in 1997 with the RWE tower in Essen, one of the first high-rise buildings in the world built according to environmental principles. Since 1997, ingenhoven architects has been responsible for planning Stuttgart's underground main railway station, for which it received the Global Holcim Award. It has constructed other award-winning high-rise projects in Singapore, Japan and Australia. A staff of around 120 multidisciplinary employees from 25 different countries work out of the head office in Düsseldorf's Hafen precinct, as well as the company's international offices in St. Moritz, Sydney and Singapore. Annual revenues for ingenhoven architects are in the low-to-mid eight-digit range.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BKW AG
01:05aingenhoven architects, a pioneer in resource and energy efficient architectur..
TE
09/19BKW and swisspro become powerful Swiss providers of building technology solut..
TE
09/03BKW significantly increases revenue and profit
TE
08/29Philipp Hänggi to join the BKW Executive Board
TE
07/01Green bond successfully issued
TE
05/28BKW AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13Hermann Ineichen to leave BKW at the end of 2019
TE
03/28BKW inaugurates new wind farm in Norway
TE
03/19BKW successfully positioned in growth markets
TE
2018Antje Kanngiesser appointed to Group Executive Board
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 2 792 M
EBIT 2019 367 M
Net income 2019 259 M
Debt 2019 630 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 3 802 M
Chart BKW AG
Duration : Period :
BKW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BKW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 90,00  CHF
Last Close Price 72,10  CHF
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chief Executive Officer
Urs Gasche Chairman
Ronald Frank Trächsel Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Services
Thomas Zinniker Head-Information & Communication Technology
Hartmut Geldmacher Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BKW AG5.53%3 840
NEXTERA ENERGY INC31.46%109 480
ENEL S.P.A.34.18%75 705
DUKE ENERGY CORP11.24%70 150
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.12.50%66 444
IBERDROLA33.77%66 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group