ingenhoven architects, a pioneer in resource and energy efficient architecture, joins BKW Engineering

BKW Engineering is greatly expanding its focus on energy- and resource-efficient building planning. ingenhoven architects is among the top experts in Germany and one of the most prestigious general planners for international infrastructure projects. For years, the company has repeatedly set new standards in ecological construction and sustainable architecture. The company will be enhancing the strategic focus areas of BKW Engineering and the entire BKW Group.

Founded in 1985 by Christoph Ingenhoven, ingenhoven architects is based in Düsseldorf and works on projects around the world. The company has a staff of around 120 multidisciplinary employees. ingenhofen architects is a pioneer in sustainable design and building planning to reduce the emissions and energy consumption of large construction projects. The company's patented comprehensive supergreen® sustainability concept places a fundamental emphasis on energy and resource consumption throughout the entire life cycle of a building. Considering that construction in modern industrialised nations makes up a third of total consumption, this integrated approach addresses challenges such as climate change and global resource consumption.

Since its founding, ingenhoven architects has won more than 170 architectural awards, including the 2006 Global Holcim Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the industry worldwide. Reference projects for ground-breaking ecological construction projects include the Swarovski headquarters in Männedorf, Switzerland, and RWE tower in Essen, Germany. Projects currently in progress at ingenhoven architects include the redevelopment of Düsseldorf's urban core. The company is a major pioneer in ecological urban development and therefore a relevant player when it comes to addressing the megatrends surrounding urbanisation and climate change.

Sole proprietor and founder Christoph Ingenhoven is a founding member of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and the federal foundation known as the Bundesstiftung Baukultur. Following admittance to the BKW Engineering network, Christoph Ingenhoven will retain responsibility for the company as Chairman and Design Principal.

ingenhoven architects represents a strategic enhancement to the BKW Engineering network's general planning, ecological architecture, sustainable building and energy efficiency. Thanks to this and to the other companies in the network, BKW Engineering is stepping up the pace of its strategy to offer design and planning services for large projects from a single source.