Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Black Box Corporation    BBOX

BLACK BOX CORPORATION (BBOX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Black Box Corporation Announces the Closing of the Sale of Its Federal Government IT Services Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX), a leading digital solutions provider, announced that it has closed on its previously announced agreement to sell its Federal Government IT Services Business (the “Federal Business”) to Arlington Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm with a focus on businesses in government services and other adjacent markets, for a cash purchase price of $75 million. Arlington Capital Partners purchased 100% of the equity interests of the Federal Business on a debt-free, cash-free basis. Raymond James & Associates and Jones Day represented Black Box in this transaction.

The net cash proceeds from the sale of the Federal Business, after purchase price adjustments of $5.6 million, transaction fees and expenses of $3.2 million as well as $3.0 million of funds deposited into escrow for the finalization of certain closing items as well as certain indemnifications, were used to pay Bank fees, interest on bank debt and indebtedness. After fees and interest, the new $10 million LIFO senior revolving credit facility was paid first and the Term Loan was paid in full, with the remaining funds reducing the original Revolving Credit Line. The LIFO line is available for future borrowings (subject to continued compliance with the Credit Agreement).

“This was a critical step to give the company options moving forward and reduces the debt to more manageable levels,” said Joel Trammell, CEO of Black Box.

While the completion of the sale of the Federal Business is a significant milestone for Black Box, the Company continues to focus on exploring all other strategic alternatives with the assistance of Raymond James and Jones Day to address its liquidity needs including, among others, refinancing, restructuring and the sale of other assets. This process reflects the continued commitment of the Board of Directors of the Company to act in the best interests of the Company and to maximize value for the Company’s stockholders. While the Company is working expeditiously to its next initiative, there can be no assurances that the Company will be able to consummate any other strategic alternatives.

About Black Box
Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) is the trusted digital partner. With more than 40 years of experience connecting people and devices, we are dedicated to helping clients embrace the intelligent edge and enable their digital transformation. Our award-winning products and extensive services connect you with your customers, your team, and the world. Every day, our customers trust us to design, deploy, and manage their digital needs including retail IoT solutions, healthcare, and mission-critical control room infrastructures across commercial enterprises and governmental organizations. With a global presence and extensive team of technical experts, we make digital transformation possible whether at one location or hundreds. To learn more about Commercial Services and Government Solutions visit bboxservices.com. To learn more about Technology Products Solutions visit blackbox.com. Follow us on Twitter at @blackbox_ns.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc.

Cautionary Forward-Looking Statements
When included in this Form 8-K, the words “expects,” “believes,” and “anticipates” and analogous expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. One can also identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such statements are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all risk factors, such risks and uncertainties may include, among others: the statements related to the Company’s pursuit of other strategic alternatives. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors, including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to consummate other strategic alternatives. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 2, 2018. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and speak only as of the date of this Form 8-K. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or any changes in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. 

Contact: 
Black Box Corporation
David J. Russo
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Phone: (724) 873-6788
Email: investors@blackbox.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACK BOX CORPORATION
10:58pBLACK BOX CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Event..
AQ
10:42pBlack Box Corporation Announces the Closing of the Sale of Its Federal Govern..
GL
08/21BLACK BOX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/21BLACK BOX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/21BLACK BOX : selling IT business for $75 million
AQ
08/20BLACK BOX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form ..
AQ
08/20BLACK BOX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/20BLACK BOX CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/18Black Box Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement for the Sale of Its Fede..
GL
08/14BLACK BOX CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/24/2018) 
08/22Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.05 PM (08/22/2018) 
08/21Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/21/2018) 
08/20Black Box +7.9% as net losses narrow 
08/20Black Box Corporation (BBOX) CEO Joe Trammel on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Chart BLACK BOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Black Box Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK BOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joel T. Trammell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom G. Greig Non-Executive Chairman
David J. Russo CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Ronald Beckman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard L. Crouch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK BOX CORPORATION-65.07%21
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.55%224 281
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-6.66%93 808
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.60%78 808
ORANGE-1.11%44 509
TELEFONICA-9.82%44 472
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.