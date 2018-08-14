Black Box Corporation to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on Monday, August 20, 2018

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX), a leading digital solutions provider, will release its first quarter of Fiscal 2019 financial results on Monday, August 20, 2018. The Company plans to issue a press release announcing its results before the market opens. A conference call will follow at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, hosted by Joel Trammell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Box Corporation.



To listen only to the live webcast, access the event at http://investor.blackbox.com/events.cfm . To participate in the teleconference, dial 877-303-3145 (USA) or 253-237-1194 (International) approximately 15 minutes prior to the starting time and ask to be connected to conference 3779195. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at http://investor.blackbox.com/events.cfm for a limited period of time.

About Black Box

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) is the trusted digital partner. With more than 40 years of experience connecting people and devices, we are dedicated to helping clients embrace the intelligent edge and enable their digital transformation. Our award-winning products and extensive services connect you with your customers, your team, and the world. Every day, our customers trust us to design, deploy, and manage their digital needs including retail IoT solutions, healthcare, and mission-critical control room infrastructures across commercial enterprises and governmental organizations. With a global presence and extensive team of technical experts, we make digital transformation possible whether at one location or hundreds. To learn more about Commercial Services and Government Solutions visit bboxservices.com . To learn more about Technology Products Solutions visit blackbox.com . Follow us on Twitter at @blackbox_ns.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc.

Contact:

Black Box Corporation

David J. Russo

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Phone: (724) 873-6788

Email: investors@blackbox.com