BLACK BOX CORPORATION (BBOX)
Black Box Corporation : to Host Earnings Call

08/20/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2018 / Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 20, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E4DAE0BEC522D.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on BLACK BOX CORPORATION
01:16pBLACK BOX CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/18Black Box Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement for the Sale of Its Fede..
GL
08/14BLACK BOX CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14Black Box Corporation to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results..
GL
08/13Black Box Launches Broadest Range of NIAP 3.0 Certified Secure KVM Switches
GL
08/10BLACK BOX : Launches Broadest Range of NIAP 3.0 Certified Secure KVM Switches
PU
08/10BLACK BOX : Introduces New Zero U Transmitters for Agility KVM Product Family
PU
08/06BLACK BOX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02BLACK BOX CORPORATION : Announces Extension for Business Unit Sale
AQ
08/01Black Box Corporation Announces Extension for Business Unit Sale
GL
More news
05:27aBlack Box to sell its Federal Government IT Services Business 
08/14Black Box +11.3% on inclusion on NIAP compliant list 
08/14Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/14/2018) 
07/19BLACK BOX : Increasing Backlog Foretells A Turnaround In Revenues 
07/18Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/18/2018) 
Chart BLACK BOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Black Box Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK BOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joel T. Trammell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom G. Greig Non-Executive Chairman
David J. Russo CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Ronald Beckman Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard L. Crouch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK BOX CORPORATION-53.80%25
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.51%226 389
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-3.38%98 802
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.75%75 940
TELEFONICA-9.99%43 426
ORANGE-2.28%43 033
