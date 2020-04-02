Log in
Black Diamond Group Limited    BDI   CA09202D2077

BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED

(BDI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/02 03:59:32 pm
0.96 CAD   -4.95%
03/16BLACK DIAMOND : to Defer Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call
AQ
03/05BLACK DIAMOND GROUP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/05BLACK DIAMOND : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
Black Diamond : Response to COVID-19

04/02/2020
Published:
April 02, 2020 In response to the current public health threat of the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our staff and their families, our customers and our partners. We also have a responsibility to support our communities, those who are vulnerable, and the healthcare providers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.

Our way is to create a better way, so we have taken it upon ourselves to care for the concerns and needs of our stakeholders better than ever in this sensitive time. Black Diamond has implemented the following measures: What Are We Doing, Our Modular Units, Our Lodges, Our Shared Commitment.

Disclaimer

Black Diamond Group Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 22:52:01 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 185 M
EBIT 2020 -1,00 M
Net income 2020 -1,33 M
Debt 2020 113 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 54,0 M
Technical analysis trends BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,43  CAD
Last Close Price 0,96  CAD
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Trevor Haynes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ridley Chief Operating Officer-Workforce Solutions & EVP
Edward John Redmond COO-Modular Space Solutions & Executive VP
Tobias Gerald LaBrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick Melanson Chief Information Officer & EVP-Shared Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED-51.16%41
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-1.67%16 523
D.R. HORTON, INC.-38.05%12 456
LENNAR CORPORATION-31.53%11 591
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-5.53%11 338
NVR, INC.-36.72%9 475
