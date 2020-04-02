Black Diamond : Response to COVID-19

April 02, 2020 In response to the current public health threat of the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our staff and their families, our customers and our partners. We also have a responsibility to support our communities, those who are vulnerable, and the healthcare providers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.

Our way is to create a better way, so we have taken it upon ourselves to care for the concerns and needs of our stakeholders better than ever in this sensitive time. Black Diamond has implemented the following measures: What Are We Doing, Our Modular Units, Our Lodges, Our Shared Commitment.