Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.    BDTX

BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BDTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Fang Ni as Chief Business Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:46am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced the appointment of Fang Ni, Pharm.D., as Chief Business Officer.

“Fang’s proven track record in business development and corporate strategy, including his work as Black Diamond’s interim Chief Business Officer, gives us confidence that he has the optimal expertise to expand and execute our strategic and business development initiatives,” said David M. Epstein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Diamond Therapeutics. “Fang’s leadership of this critical function will be key as we advance our pipeline of clinical and discovery programs derived from the MAP platform.”

“Black Diamond has pioneered a highly differentiated approach to drug discovery and development wherein population-level genomic data is integrated into discovery programs to identify, validate, and target entire oncogene mutation families,” said Fang. “I look forward to realizing the full potential of our platform by exploring new opportunities across our deep pipeline.”

Fang joins Black Diamond most recently from Versant Ventures, where he served as Principal and member of the investment team. He was Black Diamond’s founding Chief Business Officer following the Company’s Versant-led Series A financing, making critical contributions to Black Diamond’s corporate and business strategy. While at Versant, Fang also served as Interim Chief Business Officer for several new ventures, including Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Bright Peak Therapeutics. He was previously a Global Business Development & Licensing director within Roche’s Partnering organization, where he was responsible for leading transactions across oncology, immunology, and infectious and rare diseases. Fang earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Purdue University and then completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Rutgers University.

About Black Diamond
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D. and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans or expectations for the Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology platform and the continued development and advancement of the Company’s pipeline. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the Company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, regulatory developments in the United States, the Company’s ability to fund operations, and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain, and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in its 2019 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Natalie Wildenradt
investors@bdtherapeutics.com

For Media:
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
media@bdtherapeutics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS
07:46aBlack Diamond Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Fang Ni as Chief Busi..
GL
07/28Black Diamond Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for BDTX..
GL
06/16Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Succe..
GL
05/27Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Con..
GL
05/13Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Accepted Abstract for Lead Product Candi..
GL
05/12Black Diamond Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and C..
GL
05/12BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/12BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
05/06Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Bank of America Global Research ..
GL
03/24Black Diamond Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financia..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -69,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 999 M 999 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 49,00 $
Last Close Price 29,08 $
Spread / Highest target 82,3%
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Epstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradley J. Bolzon Chairman
Brent Hatzis-Schoch Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Thomas Leggett Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Roberts Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%999
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.39%87 217
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.66%70 523
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS71.83%64 189
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.71.63%37 214
GENMAB A/S52.01%23 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group