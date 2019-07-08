Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Hills Corp    BKH

BLACK HILLS CORP

(BKH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Black Hills Corp. Electric Utilities Receive Approvals for Renewable Ready Service Tariffs and $57 Million Wind Generation Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) announced that its South Dakota Electric and Wyoming Electric subsidiaries, doing business as Black Hills Energy, received approvals from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and Wyoming Public Service Commission for new, voluntary renewable energy tariffs. In addition, the Wyoming commission also approved a joint application by the two electric utilities for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to build a $57 million, 40-megawatt wind generation project.

The Renewable Ready Service Tariffs will provide large commercial and industrial customers and governmental agencies in South Dakota and Wyoming a cost-effective option to purchase utility-scale renewable energy from Black Hills Energy for up to 100 percent of their electric energy needs.

The $57 million project, known as the Corriedale Wind Energy Project, will be jointly owned by the South Dakota and Wyoming electric utilities. The wind facility will provide renewable energy to meet commitments under the Renewable Ready tariffs. Black Hills Energy will conduct an open period for subscribers to the Renewable Ready program later this year and, based upon early indications of interest from customers, expects to fully subscribe the 40 megawatts of capacity of the Corriedale Wind Energy Project. The wind facility will be located near Cheyenne, Wyoming, and is expected to be constructed and placed in service in late 2020.

“We are pleased to receive approval to deliver new renewable energy solutions for our customers,” said Linden “Linn” R. Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “The Renewable Ready program provides our customers an excellent choice for the long-term delivery of cost-effective, utility-scale renewable energy. The new Renewable Ready program is another example of how Black Hills Energy is developing creative and innovative solutions in response to evolving customer needs, particularly around cleaner and more sustainable energy requirements.”

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.27 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statement
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. This includes our ability to build the wind energy project on budget and on schedule and to provide renewable energy to meet the commitments under the Renewable Ready tariffs. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACK HILLS CORP
04:31pBlack Hills Corp. Electric Utilities Receive Approvals for Renewable Ready Se..
GL
06/18BLACK HILLS CORP /SD/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
06/04Black Hills Corp. Natural Gas Utility Files Consolidated Rate Review Proposal..
GL
05/16BLACK HILLS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03BLACK HILLS CORP /SD/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/03BLACK HILLS : SD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/03BLACK HILLS CORP /SD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/02BLACK HILLS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02Black Hills Corp. Reports Strong First Quarter 2019 Results, Raises 2019 Earn..
GL
04/29Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 913 M
EBIT 2019 429 M
Net income 2019 212 M
Debt 2019 3 451 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,31x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 4 793 M
Chart BLACK HILLS CORP
Duration : Period :
Black Hills Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK HILLS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 74,7  $
Last Close Price 79,4  $
Spread / Highest target 4,55%
Spread / Average Target -5,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linden R. Evans President, CEO, COO & Director
David R. Emery Executive Chairman
Richard W. Kinzley CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Scott A. Buchholz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Zeller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK HILLS CORP26.46%4 793
SEMPRA ENERGY27.90%37 970
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.64%37 890
ORSTED AS35.97%37 379
ENGIE9.90%37 216
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.76%36 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About