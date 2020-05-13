Log in
Black Hills Corp. Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings and Reaffirms Guidance

05/13/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that members of its senior management team will visit with investors May 14 during the Credit Suisse 2020 Utilities, Power & Clean Tech Virtual Conference and May 18 and 19 during the virtually hosted American Gas Association Financial Forum.

Management reaffirms its guidance range most recently issued on May 5, and will be available to discuss guidance, its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts on the company’s business.

The materials produced for these meetings will be available on the Black Hills Corp. website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” section prior to the meetings.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969

Primary Logo


