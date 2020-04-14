Log in
Black Hills Corporation    BKH

BLACK HILLS CORPORATION

(BKH)
Black Hills Corp. Encourages Shareholders to Access Live Webcast of Annual Shareholder Meeting

04/14/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) today announced that in response to the ongoing concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus it encourages shareholders to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, via webcast or call-in number. 

A letter to shareholders, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission as a supplement to the company’s proxy statement, from Amy K. Koenig, Vice President – Governance, Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel, stated, “The health and safety of our shareholders, employees, customers and communities are of paramount concern to your Board of Directors and management. We currently plan to hold the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as presented in the Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders provided with the proxy materials.”  Koenig also noted, “In addition, we encourage shareholders to recognize attending the meeting in person introduces extraordinary and unnecessary health and safety risks. As an alternative, we will conduct a live webcast of the meeting and we highly encourage access through the webcast or call-in numbers rather than attending the meeting in person.” 

Shareholders can access the live webcast of the meeting at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “Events & Presentations” and click “Shareholder Meeting.” Please allow at least five minutes to connect to the webcast. The toll-free call-in numbers to listen without internet access are 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 from within the United States. Enter the passcode 550972494 when prompted. International callers can access call-in numbers at https://blackhillsenergy.zoom.us/u/aeqtEpGsHa.

Shareholders will not be able to vote or revoke a proxy through the webcast, nor participate in the meeting. To ensure all votes are counted at the annual meeting, the company strongly encourages shareholders to complete and return their proxy card which was included in previously sent proxy materials or through your broker, bank or other nominee’s voting instruction form. Shareholders of record in the U.S. can also vote by telephone or by the internet by following the instructions on their proxy card.

Shareholders will not be able to ask questions during the annual meeting but can submit questions for Black Hills’ management and the external auditors prior to the meeting by emailing questions by 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Monday, April 27, 2020, to investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com. Shareholders of record may revoke their proxy at any time before it is voted, but the company is strongly encouraging shareholders to not attend the annual meeting for their health and safety.

The webcast of the annual meeting will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Black Hills website and a replay will be available for one year.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969

