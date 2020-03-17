Log in
Black Hills Corp. Responds to COVID-19, Suspends Service Disconnections

03/17/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

RAPID CITY, S.D., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic it has activated its corporate response team to focus efforts on its highest priority, the health and safety of employees, customers, business partners and the communities it serves.

The company also activated its business continuity plan and has taken steps to ensure that Black Hills continues to serve customers the safe, essential energy they need and expect. The continuity plan provides necessary resources to keep operations and facilities safe and secure and support ongoing energy delivery. To date, the company has not experienced any significant impacts on the delivery of energy to its 1.3 million utility customers.  

“Our highest priority is the safety and health of our employees, customers and communities,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We are doing our part to minimize the spread of the virus while also providing help to our customers that face hardship from COVID-19.”

To support customers that may be impacted from COVID-19, Black Hills is temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for its customers. The company is also reminding customers that face financial hardship that there are various assistance options and programs available to help them. Customers can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more information.

The company continues to work closely with local health, public safety and government officials to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the impact of service to customers. Some of the actions the company has taken include:

  • Implement protocols for our field operations personnel to continue to safely and effectively interact with our customers.
     
  • Ask all employees to work from home to the extent possible.
     
  • Require sick employees to stay home.
     
  • Quarantine employees with the COVID-19 virus or if they were traveling to at-risk areas.
     
  • Limit travel to mission critical purposes.
     
  • Postpone all on-site consultants and large group gatherings.
     
  • Encourage all employees to practice social distancing.
     
  • Encourage the use of electronic communication whenever possible.
     
  • Provide paid leave in situations where either an employee tests positive for COVID-19 or is put under quarantine.

Black Hills will continue to monitor and adjust as necessary to the ongoing pandemic. The company is committed to doing its part to reduce the spread of the virus and taking actions to support the health and safety of it employees, customers and communities.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
